Three students disappear during school trip and one of them is found dead in MT | Mato Grosso

Three students disappeared and one of them, 14-year-old Daniel Hiarle Arruda de Oliveira, was found dead during a tour of the Professor Welcio Mesquita de Oliveira State School, in Cuiabá, in the Circuito das Cachoeiras, located in the Chapada dos Guimarães National Park, this Monday (6).

According to the school principal, around 60 students went on the tour. At the end of the day, during the count on the bus, the three teenagers were missing.

Two of them were found on the trail. The teachers called the Fire Department to find the other student.

According to the Fire Department, the search began around 6:30 pm in Cachoeira da Prainha, which would be the last place where the teachers saw him.

Five firefighters and a search dog participated in the operation, which lasted approximately 5 hours.

The firefighters team dived into the waterfall and located the teenager’s body, which was 3 meters deep.

The Fire Department activated the Official Expertise and Technical Identification (Politec), the Civil Police and the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

This was the second school outing this month. This Tuesday (7), another group would perform the same excursion, which ended up being cancelled, according to the director.

A forensic examination was carried out on the spot between midnight and 7 am today.

In a statement, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) said it took all the necessary measures to help in the search for Daniel and that the waterfalls were closed this Tuesday (7) for the investigation of the case.

See the full IcmBio note:

The Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) informs that the body of student Daniel Hiarlly Rodrigues de Arruda was found this Monday night (6) in the Chapada dos Guimarães National Park. Upon being declared missing by teachers and students who were in field activity at the unit, ICMBio organized search groups with the servers and immediately called the Mato Grosso Military Fire Department.

All the facts were communicated to the competent authorities, by the Institute, and, this Tuesday (7), the park’s waterfalls are still closed for due investigations.