Tom Holland chooses scenes from Maguire and Garfield

Tom Holland revealed the scenes he likes most in the two previous versions of Spider man for the cinema, lived by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Speaking with Jake’s Takes channel, the actor chose the best moments of each one.

“In Tobey’s movies, I love the final battle between him and the Green Goblin [em Homem-Aranha, de 2002]. One of the things I would have liked to do more in our movies is show the Spider costume torn, battered, like the Tobey movies did. I like it because it brings something realism, it shows the injuries the character can suffer“he commented.

Meanwhile, Peter Parker’s version of Garfield was praised by Holland for adding another dimension to the character. “I really like the scenes where he’s skating, for example. They show another side of Peter’s life, which is very interesting and fun“, completed.

Spider-Man: No Return Home, Holland’s next film in the role of The Stubborn, will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

There are also rumors that Tobey and Garfield themselves will appear in the feature, but so far they have not been confirmed. The debut is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

