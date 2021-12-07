TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in November 2021 on TudoCelular

This Monday (06), we present a list of the ten most searched cell phones in November by TudoCelular readers. Our monthly report shows which were the products of interest to the public over the last month and, this time, with a “special touch” from Black Friday, whose greatest demand was related to smartphones.

Finally, we reach the last month of 2021. December will mark the end of a year full of important announcements in the cell phone market — including in Brazil, which received popular models such as the ASUS Zenfone 8, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy M52 — over the last quarter, although we can still await the Xiaomi 12 announcement.

According to our metrics, the POCO X3 Pro — the best-selling cell phone in the European market during the shopping festival — did not have the same popularity in the Brazilian scene and lost its leadership in TudoCelular searches, being replaced by one of its biggest rivals in the market after four months at the top of the rankings.

Samsung continues to score cell phones of all its main lines — “S”, “A” and “M” — in the TOP 10, with an expressive increase in the popularity of the Galaxy S20 FE, one of the most interesting products among the latest reviews due to to its excellent value for money.

Without further ado, discover now the most sought after models in the month of November on TudoCelular!