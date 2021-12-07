Top scorer of Clube do Remo receives affection from fans | Sport Para | Online Diary

Directly responsible for the classification of Clube do Remo for the Copa Verde decision, against the Vila Nova-GO team, forward Neto Pessoa continues to receive the affection of the Azul fans, after having scored all four goals made by Leão in the last two games that he eliminated and at the same time ended Paysandu’s trajectory in the season.

This Monday morning (6), a chat was held with some fans and striker Neto Pessoa, at an event that was organized by the Concept Store Rei da Amazônia, belonging to Clube do Remo in partnership with its sports equipment supplier, Volt, and which is located in the Baenão stadium. On the occasion, the fans were also recording some moments with the athlete.

|

|

|

|

With the goals scored against his biggest rival, Neto Pessoa assumed the top scorer for Clube do Remo in the Copa Verde, with now 9 scored over 5 matches played, and with that he surpasses striker Pedro Junior, from Vila Nova, who has 7 goals so far, in the list of top scorers in the current edition of the regional tournament. Furthermore, in 2021, Neto becomes the player with the highest number of goals for the Lion: 10 in total.

Against Vila Nova, in the next two games that will be played for the final of the Copa Verde, Neto Pessoa will have the chance to increase his goal score for the team from Pará. The matches that will be played on Wednesday (8), at 8 pm, at the OBA stadium, in Goiânia-GO, and also on Saturday (11), at 5 pm, at the Baenão stadium, will have full coverage by the sports team of the DOL.