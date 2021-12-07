Treasury Direct: in Copom week, interest rates on government bonds reverse high and start to fall

In the week in which the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decides on the new basic interest rate (Selic), economists consulted by the monetary authority once again revised the outlook for official inflation and for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year and next.

According to the Focus Report released on Monday (6), the median of the projections now indicates that official inflation should advance to 10.18% this year and 5.02% in 2022, that is, slightly above the ceiling of the target of the next year. A week earlier, the expectation was that the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) would end at 10.15% and 5.00%, respectively.

Also pay attention to the PEC of Precatório. As the text approved in the Senate altered the proposal of the Chamber, lawmakers are evaluating how to enact the common passages between the two Houses this year.

In this context, most government bonds operate with a drop in rates, at 3:20 pm on Monday (6), reversing the high seen at the start of business. During the afternoon, the drop is greater among preset papers.

The Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024, for example, offered a return of 11.00% per year, down from the 11.10% per year seen in the early morning, and the 11.06% per year recorded in the last session. At the same time, the Prefixed Treasury 2026 paid interest of 10.88% per year, against 10.97% on Friday afternoon (3).

Meanwhile, fixed rate paper maturing in 2031 offered a return of 10.95% per annum. This percentage represents a decline in relation to the 11.01%, previously registered, and in comparison with the 11.06% per year, seen at the beginning of today’s negotiations.

The last time this paper had registered a return below 11% was on October 7 of this year, when the interest paid was 10.97% per annum.

In the second afternoon update, the real Treasury interest IPCA + 2026 dropped from 4.91% to 4.85%. On Friday (3), the real return offered was 5.09%. Likewise, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with half-yearly interest payments, offered a real return of 5.18% per year, down from the 5.24% per year recorded in the morning, and the 5.22% in the afternoon of Friday (3).

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday afternoon (6):

Focus and vehicle production

One of the highlights of the economic agenda is the downward revision of the financial market – for the eighth week – of projections for the performance of the Brazilian economy this year. Now, the expectation is for growth of 4.71% for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, compared to a previous projection of 4.78%. For 2022, the estimates also deteriorated, for the ninth consecutive time, from 0.58% to an expansion of 0.51%.

The data are in the Focus Report and were released this Monday morning (6) by the Central Bank.

Although pressure from financial agents are still present for the Central Bank to adopt a tougher stance to contain inflationary pressures, the expectation, according to Focus, is for an increase of 1.5 percentage points of the Selic, to 9.25% per year, without changes in relation to the previous survey.

As for 2022, as the Focus brought, expectations are for Selic at 11.25% per year, also without changes. However, for 2023, the market raised its bet to 8% per year.

In a report sent to clients, Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itaú, reinforced that the Central Bank should raise the base rate by 1.50 percentage points at the next meeting.

According to Itaú, maintaining the pace of adjustment and raising the Selic to a “significantly contractionary” level will help in the disinflation process, even if they are not enough to ensure the convergence of inflation to the 2022 target, which is 3.5 % per year, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points downwards or upwards.

In addition, the economist expects the committee to signal another increase of the same magnitude for the next meeting, in February, and that it will continue to reinforce the warning about the need to reduce uncertainty about the fiscal outlook.

“Authorities should also repeat the message that the Selic rate will go up to the level needed to bring inflation to the target in the policy-relevant horizon. We expect the Selic rate to reach 11.75% pa by the end of the first quarter of 2022″, pointed Mesquita in the document.

Also on the economic agenda, investors are following the figures for the automobile industry in November. According to data released on Monday by the National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), 173 thousand vehicles were licensed, a drop of 23.1% compared to the same month in 2020.

With this result, the auto industry had the worst November in 16 years. Learn more about this matter.

PEC of Precatório, Budget and fuels

On the political scene, the impasses between the Chamber and the Senate over the text of the PEC dos Precatórios are in the focus of investors. That’s because changing the proposal in the Senate will make it need to return to the Chamber.

Thus, the intention of the congressmen, according to Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber (PP-AL), is for the slicing of the text, promulgating only the common points approved in the two Houses.

The approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Senate also changed the 2022 Budget schedule and now Congress has until December 17 to vote on the proposal.

With this, the new calendar stipulates a “lightning” procedure of the main decisions that will determine the size and destination of federal funds in the next year, which is presidential elections.

The General Budget report is not expected until December 16th. In other words, there will be a one-day interval between the publication of the opinion and the vote in the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) and in the plenary.

Also in the political arena, the market follows news from the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro on reductions in fuel prices. In an interview with the website 360 power, the president said that the cut could take place this week, but he did not say how much the adjustment would be, nor did he give further details.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), in turn, said in a statement to the market on Monday that it does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) that has not yet been announced to the market.

international scene

On the external radar, the focus of financial agents is on the United States. A report released by Morgan Stanley points out that the decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the US central bank, to accelerate the reduction of stimulus is a greater threat to stock exchanges than the new omicron variant.

“The decrease in stimulus is a tightening in the markets and will lead to a drop in valuations, as always happens at this stage of any recovery process”, wrote the bank’s strategists.

In the document, Morgan Stanley analysts also said they expected a drop in the S&P 500 and US stock valuations.

According to the matter of Bloomberg, the comments are similar to those of other strategists, including the JPMorgan team, which cited the new, more restrictive stance by central banks as greater risk for stock exchanges.

Want to get out of savings but don’t know where to start? This free class with the XP member shows you how to make your money pay more without having to take more risks.

