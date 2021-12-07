Treasury Direct: with Copom on the radar, interest on government bonds advances

The session this Tuesday (7) marks the beginning of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which ends on Wednesday (8) with the announcement of the new level of the basic interest rate, the Selic.

According to the latest Focus Report, from the Central Bank, the projection is that the basic interest rate will be raised to 9.25% per year, reach 11.25% in 2022 and fall back to 8% in 2023.

On the political scene, investors are still monitoring the developments around the PEC dos Precatórios. After modifying the text in the Senate, the proposal needs to be submitted to a new analysis by the Chamber. As a result, the government is running out of time for the issue to be resolved with the objective of guaranteeing fiscal space for Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$400.

In this context, government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto show an increase in rates at the opening of business this morning. The Prefixed Treasury with maturity in 2024, for example, offered a return of 11.04% per annum, against 11.00% per annum in the previous session.

Meanwhile, fixed rate paper maturing in 2031 paid interest of 11.02% per year, compared to 10.95% per year, seen the day before.

After the difference between the return of the short-term (2024) and the long-term (2031) paper having reached 51 basis points (0.51 percentage point) at the height of discussions around the dribble to the spending ceiling, the distance between the remuneration offered by both roles, it dropped to just 2 basis points (0.02 percentage points) at the opening of business this Tuesday.

Likewise, among inflation-linked securities, real Treasury interest rates IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 advanced from 5.10% per year in yesterday’s session to 5.18% per year today. At the same time, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, offered real profitability of 5.21% per year, above the 5.18% per year recorded on Monday afternoon (6).

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday morning (7):

PEC of Precatório and MP do Auxílio Brasil

One of the central concerns of the government is now in the PEC dos Precatórios, which will help open fiscal space in the 2022 Budget to guarantee the payment of the R$400 Brazilian Aid.

The basic text approved by the Senate last week made changes to the text of the Chamber. Therefore, as it is a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution, it needs to return to the first House and only then be enacted.

Faced with the impasse on the issue, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, has defended the possibility of slicing the proposal through a “Parallel PEC”, which would enable the promulgation of the common points approved by both houses and sending amendments made by senators for analysis by deputies.

The proposal is also defended by the Planalto Palace, which is rushing to guarantee Brazil Aid on the eve of the election year. No wonder the government is going to issue a provisional measure to be able to afford the benefit of R$400 in December.

According to the newspaper’s poll The State of São Paulo, the value of the credit should be around R$ 2.7 billion. The idea of ​​running with the provisional measure is because that is the only way to guarantee payment in December, according to sources heard by the newspaper.

The resources will come from the leftovers of resources obtained with the emergency aid, which ended in October and which was granted during the pandemic.

Mint and fuel

After much controversy, President Bolsonaro published yesterday (6) a decree that excludes the Mint from the National Privatization Program (PND) and revokes the state’s qualification in the Investment Partnership Program (PPI).

In November 2019, Bolsonaro even issued a provisional measure that put an end to the Mint’s monopoly on money and passport production. However, the MP expired.

Another theme that returns to the political scene is the price of fuel. After saying that Petrobras would announce a reduction in the value of fuel this week – and lead the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to open administrative proceedings against the state-owned company – President Bolsonaro declared yesterday that the price of gasoline “has to fall” with the low prices of Brent oil, which is used as a reference by Petrobras.

Yesterday, the Brent oil futures contract traded in London closed at US$ 73.08 a barrel. A month ago, the most liquid futures contract on this asset ended the session quoted at US$ 82.74. In one month, therefore, there was a drop of US$ 9.66.

After the president’s statement, Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed the market yesterday that it does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforced that there is no decision taken by its Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) that has not yet been announced .

International scene

Meanwhile, on the external scene, investors are following the release of the Eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency, economic activity in the region grew 2.2% between July and September compared to the previous quarter.

This was the final reading of the indicator, which confirmed the second estimate released on November 16th.

In the United States, the future indexes advance this morning. The acceleration of the pace of tapering (asset purchase reduction program) by the Fed, the US central bank, should pave the way for rate hikes next year, as the main tool to combat inflationary pressures.

According to Wall Street analysts, the end of bond purchases by the US central bank, however, will worsen the situation for stock exchanges. That’s because when markets stopped last year, liquidity in most US Treasury instruments disappeared, forcing the Fed to announce massive asset purchases and other measures to avoid a meltdown.

