Tulio visits orphanage and discovers Christian’s dirty secret · TV News

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will be very close to discovering the secret of Christian (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Certain that there is something in Goiás about the faker’s past, the villain will accompany Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) to the orphanage Caminhos do Amanhã, where the protagonist of the soap opera on Globo TV was created alongside Ravi (Juan Paiva).

At the chapter scheduled to air this Tuesday (7) , the two lovers will use false names and present themselves at the shelter as a couple who intend to adopt a child. In addition, they will also lie that they were nominated by Ravi.

Gradually, Túlio and Ruth will discover that Christian and Ravi grew up as brothers and that Christian was supposedly murdered by drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro.

The director of the Redentor network will then probe Avany (Inez Viana) about Christian’s twin brother. Then, she will report that after his brother’s death, Renato decided to look for the orphanage.

“This story was a trauma for Chris, poor man. To such an extent that he went to Rio for that, to try to find his brother, but… You see the irony of fate: after he died, it’s not like the brother appeared here, wanting to meet Christian?”, the director will report.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

