Two buildings collapse and kill men and babies – Gerais

Collapse of two buildings in Belo Horizonte (photo: CBMMG/Disclosure) A baby aged 1 year and eight months and a man aged 35 died in the early morning of this Tuesday (7/12) in the collapse of two buildings at Rua Gonalo de Souza Barros, 103 in Bairro Jaqueline, North Region of Belo Horizonte.

The Fire Department is still raising the causes of the collapse, which occurred around 2:45 am. One of the buildings had four floors and the other three.

In addition to the dead, at least three people were hit by the rubble of the buildings and injured, one of them the baby’s mother. They were referred to the hospital by Samu.

Colonel Waldir Figueiredo of the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte, informed that at the time of the collapse there was no record of rain, and that the property had no occurrences, inspections or structural risks.

“Unfortunately, two structures collided and collapsed, killing two people. We sympathize with the families”, comments the colonel.

The Defense colonel said that one of the buildings had four floors, and that it reached two more neighboring houses, which are closed for the safety of the place.

Asked whether the rains could have contributed to the landslide, the colonel replied: “at first hand, we do not see any relationship with rain, as we have no evidence of rain at the time of landslide, nor is there any geological risk in the area”, he says.

The colonel also informed that the causes of the landslide will be investigated by the expertise of the Civil Police (PCMG).

buildings that collapsed (Photo: Google Maps/Reproduction)

The Defense team was on site to inspect the surrounding buildings, and published the following report:

Rua Gonalo de Souza Barros, 103 – Jaqueline (building that collapsed)

• Property with 4 floors collapsed completely;

• Property with 3 floors: 2 and 3 collapsed; prohibited ground with high risk of collapse;

• Property on the ground floor is with main access blocked.

Rua Gonalo de Souza Barros, 109 (neighbor)

• It has three houses in the same family unit.

• House A: notified for preventive isolation of dormitories.

• House B: within the safety margin established by the fire department.

• House C: unoccupied masonry shack. It was hit by debris. Notice to keep isolated.

Responsible persons notified to adopt mitigation, cleaning, reconstruction measures and not to expose their lives or that of third parties to risks.

Rua Gonalo de Souza Barros, 85 (neighbor)

• Partial collapse of the boundary wall, external area close to the wall and preventive isolation of the store.

Responsible persons notified to adopt mitigation, cleaning, reconstruction measures and not to expose their lives or that of third parties to risks.

Matter being updated.