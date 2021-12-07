Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives Jan. 28 on PS5, PC will receive game later

Game will feature paid upgrade of PS4 versions of titles, but there is a catch.

THE Sony and the naughty dog confirmed the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (now with translated title) for January 28 at PlayStation 5, the compilation that will bring remastered versions of the games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the digital version of the game can now be purchased from the PlayStation 5 store for the price of BRL 249.50, but there will also be the possibility for the owners of these versions to upgrade to the collection.

The upgrade can be performed by players who have the digital or physical versions of the two games being remastered, however, players who have the version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End which was given to players by the PlayStation Plus will not be able to update it to the new version.

players of PRAÇA will still have to wait a little longer for further details regarding specifications and release date for the platform to be disclosed, the game will be on sale via Epic Games Store and steam. The multiplayer modes present in the original versions of the games will not be in the remaster.

“If you have purchased UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End, UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, or the UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy digital package, you will have the option to pay an additional fee to upgrade to UNCHARTED: Legacy Collection Thieves The upgrade will be released on January 28, 2022.

If you have purchased disc copies of the PS4, you will need to put them in your PS5 whenever you want to play the PS5 digital versions or download them. Anyone who has a PS4 game disc and buys a PS5 Digital Edition console, which does not have a disc player, will not be able to purchase the PS5 version at a discount.

PlayStation Plus subscribers who have purchased UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End through their PlayStation Plus subscription are not eligible for the PS5 digital upgrade.”

