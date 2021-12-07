Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released Jan. 28 for PS5; trailer and upgrade

Facebook

Sony and Naughty Dog announced that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in Brazil) will be released in physical and digital format on Jan. 28 for PS5 for $49.99 with upgrade options. PC version via Steam and Epic Games Store arrives later in 2022.

See below for a new trailer.

Below you can find information about graphics options, upgrades and more, via the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Graphics

For starters, graphical updates. See the options available to players:

Loyalty Mode: For those who have a 4K monitor and want very high resolution above all to enjoy the amazing environments and details that make the Uncharted series famous, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a frame rate target of 30fps.

For those who have a 4K monitor and want very high resolution above all to enjoy the amazing environments and details that make the Uncharted series famous, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a frame rate target of 30fps. Performance Mode: We’ve included the PS4 high frame rate patch with Performance Mode, which has a target of 60 fps.

We’ve included the PS4 high frame rate patch with Performance Mode, which has a target of 60 fps. Performance Mode+: If you want the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a drop in resolution, try our new Performance Mode+ with a frame rate target of 120 fps* at 1080p resolution.

*Requires a 120 Hz compatible monitor.

Resources

Thanks to the power of the PS5 console, the loading time is almost instantaneous so you can get into the action faster than Nate or Chloe can draw weapons (if you’ve ever seen Chloe face a group of mercenaries, you know this is pretty fast). Take advantage of Space 3D Audio* to see where the shots are coming from and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of game locations. With DualSense Wireless Control’s tactile response and adaptive triggers, we’ve tuned the sounds and resistance: it’s never been more gratifying to feel 4×4 vehicles pass by or hit a punch and hang on a rope to escape.

*3D Audio is played over the TV’s built-in speakers (system software setup and update required) or through analog/USB stereo headphones.

Upgrades

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available in physical and digital format for the PS5 console. You can pre-order digital format here.

Anyone who has purchased UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy digital package will have the option to pay to upgrade to the digital version of UNCHARTED: Legacy Thieves Collection. The upgrade will be available from launch on January 28, 2022.

Owners of PS4 disc copies will need to insert them into the PS5 whenever they want to play or download the PS5 digital versions. PS4 game disc owners who purchase the PS5 Digital Edition console without disc compartment will not be able to purchase the PS5 version at a discount.

PlayStation Plus subscribers who have purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End through their PlayStation Plus subscription are not eligible for the PS5 digital upgrade.

Note that the multiplayer mode included in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will not be part of this new collection.