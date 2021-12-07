Under-20 coach was free to play Palmeiras against Athletico – 12/06/2021

The coach of the professional team of Palmeiras in the goalless draw with Athetico-PR in Curitiba this Monday (6), Paulo Victor Gomes, the PV, revealed that he had received from Abel and his assistants total freedom to call Palmeiras, after the departure for vacation of the technical committee alviverde.

“There was a conversation on Friday (3). And what they told us was that we had total freedom. ‘It’s your team,'” revealed PV at a press conference after the match. “This is built on a great relationship with Abel. A spectacular human being”, he stressed.

The coach was very pleased with the performance of the team that selected in Curitiba, especially due to the quality of the opposing team.

“This group has athletes with a lot of personality, some I’ve known since I was 13. They demonstrated against a team that needs no comment. Without a doubt, the fans will be very happy in the near future,” said the coach.

PV gave special praise to his defense, which was demanded in the second stage, when Athletico-PR cornered Alviverde.

“The defense trio played a consistent game, following the plan. We knew they would be required. Athletico has a very large strength and repertoire. We worked well and they did the trick,” he said.

About his temporary promotion to professionals, Paulo revealed surprise.

“We never wait, we just have to be prepared. Not just me, but the entire commission. When the opportunity appeared, we took it in the best possible way. We tried to deliver the work in the best way possible,” he said. “With the results of the principal, it was already expected that some athletes (of the youth categories) would rise. There was, to our surprise and happiness, the opportunity to represent as a technical committee”, he added.