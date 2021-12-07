Understand chiropractic care, an alternative treatment aimed at reducing pain – 12/07/2021

You know that nagging back pain that comes after a fall, injury or natural wear and tear on the body? They can compromise the proper functioning of the spine. And, in these cases, chiropractic care is an alternative treatment that acts, among other factors, in the relief or complete suspension of pain.

This is a specific area of ​​health dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of problems in the locomotor system (system neuromusculoskeletal), which involve bones, ligaments, tendons, nerves, joints and muscles, in addition to other structures responsible for the movement of the body.

“We treat the biomechanics of the spine and the relationship it has with the nervous system”, explains Roberto Bleier Filho, president of ABQ (Brazilian Chiropractic Association).

Changes that occur in the body caused by pain or some physical ailments are called by chiropractors a “subluxation complex,” a maladjustment that can affect the optimal functioning of the spine.

Juliana Piva, president of the Latin American Federation of Chiropractic, explains that the chiropractor has the role of detecting vertebral subluxation complexes and correcting them, through manual techniques, joint adjustments, postural guidance and specific exercise programs.

“Joint adjustment is a quick and precise movement, usually accompanied by a click, performed in the joint that is causing the pain. After the adjustment, there is a decrease in pain, muscle relaxation and an increase in joint mobility”, describes Piva.

Next, Live well clarifies the main questions about chiropractic:

How is the treatment done?

After the first assessment, a treatment with sessions is defined according to individual needs. This is done by the chiropractor through manual techniques and instruments such as the activator methods, device similar to a small gun, used to give impulse to the vertebra.

“This instrument is widely used for babies and the elderly, because it is possible to control the force of the impulse in the activator that you want to move that specific vertebrae”, says the president of ABQ.

What treatment goals?

Decrease the risk of back problems (preventive treatment);

Improve posture, sleep and focus;

Decrease pain;

Increase and restore joint mobility;

Improve flexibility;

muscle relaxation;

Provide more quality of life (regardless of having pain or not).

“There are not so many studies that prove all the benefits, but we see this in practice”, says the president of ABQ.

Does a chiropractor need to be trained?

Yes. Although it is still not as popular in Brazil as in the United States, chiropractic is an independent higher-level profession (yes, there are three colleges in the country that have a bachelor’s degree), recognized by the WHO (World Health Organization) and by the MEC (Ministry of Education).

Alternative treatment has been provided by the SUS (Unified Health System) since 2017.

How long does the session last?

The time varies according to each clinic, but, in general, the service is around 30 minutes, with the exception of the first consultation, in which the specialist makes a complete assessment and, therefore, takes longer.

“After the treatment, we recommend periodic visits so that the patient maintains a high level of health. These visits are recommended, on average, every 30 days”, says Diego de Toledo, chiropractor and director of the clinic Kumara Chiropractic Health Life.

After how long is it possible to get results?

It depends on the body and the problem to be treated, but normally, after the first session the patient already feels the pain improvement.

“Chiropractic care is an extremely natural approach and the response comes from the body of the adept. If it allows it to reach a very high level of wear, the matter will no longer be able to respond”, warns Toledo.

Who is it suitable for?

“Chiropractic care is suitable for all ages, from newborns to seniors”, says the president of the Latin American Federation of Chiropractic.

The session on babies is done by pediatric chiropractors Image: iStock

The president of ABQ emphasizes that chiropractic care brings several benefits to the elderly, for example. “We do not regress the degenerative process of the spine of the elderly, but we can improve movement, breathing, posture and quality of life”, explains the specialist.

For Robert Meves, orthopedist, professor of spinal surgery at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo, before going to a chiropractor, it is important for the patient to seek medical advice, as he cannot diagnose himself and may be treat a problem more serious than it appears.

“Preferably look for members of the SBOT (Brazilian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology), SBC (Brazilian Society of Spine), SBN (Brazilian Society of Neurosurgery), SBC (Brazilian Society of Spine) and SBR (Brazilian Society of Rheumatology)” , advises the orthopedist, who explains the reason for the reservation: “I’ve seen cases of a person becoming quadriplegic with chiropractic care, because they already had a problem, I didn’t know, and it ended up aggravating the situation with the manipulation”, he warns.

However, it is worth saying that chiropractic is an independent profession. Chiropractors say they are safe to diagnose patients and, if necessary, refer them to other specialists. The theme, however, still generates controversy among the classes.

Are there contraindications?

“There are few contraindications to chiropractic care, however, a chiropractor is able to identify them and point out the best treatment strategies, whether with chiropractic care or not”, says the president of the Latin American Federation of Chiropractic.

See some examples of cases where sessions are not indicated:

Aneurysm;

Thrombosis;

Uncontrolled hypertension;

stroke and vertebrobasilar insufficiency;

Recent trauma with suspected bone fracture;

Placental abruption (pregnant woman);

Crisis in people with autoimmune diseases (in this case, it is necessary to wait for the crisis to pass);

Severe osteoporosis (in case of mild osteoporosis it is possible to use the instrumental technique);

Being on treatment for cancer;

Some types of malignant tumors.

Are there risks for the patient?

The session must always be performed by a trained professional Image: iStock

Yes, there are risks like any other alternative treatment, medication or surgery. Chiropractic care, especially when not handled by a qualified professional, can hurt and even aggravate existing conditions.

“In the 126-year history of chiropractic, the related adverse effects are minimal. And, contrary to popular belief, chiropractic is not massage, clicking or making sudden movements, it is much more than that”, defends the president of ABQ .

What does science say?

According to the professor at Santa Casa de São Paulo, there is scientific evidence of a moderate improvement in patients who opted for alternative therapy.

In 2015, after investigating 11 articles, researchers concluded in an article that there was an improvement in the situation of patients who had neck pain and who suffered sports injuries, after chiropractic sessions. On the other hand, there was no conclusive evidence for those who suffered from some pathologies such as asthma, infantile colic, gastrointestinal problems, fibromyalgia and back pain.

Shortly thereafter, in 2017, experts evaluated 15 randomized controlled trials, which included more than 1,700 patients. At the end of the work, they concluded that spinal manipulation caused a slight improvement in pain in some cases, but not in others. In addition, the review highlighted that many studies had limitations. The result was published in the scientific journal Jama Network.

Another work, the one published in 2018, showed that chiropractic care, when added to conventional medical treatment, results in short-term improvement in lumbar spine pain compared to conventional medical treatment alone.

In general, the results indicate that more studies are needed for definitive conclusions. Ideally, future research would investigate the long-term effects of chiropractic care.

Sources: Diego de Toledo, chiropractic graduate and clinic director Kumara chiropractic health Life; Frances Gilvania, physiotherapist by the University Potiguar, specializing in physiotherapy trauma-orthopedic and sports by UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte); Juliana Piva, president of federation Latin American of chiropractic; Robert Meves, orthopedist, professor of spinal surgery at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo, member of SBOT (Brazilian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology), the SBC (Brazilian Society of Spine) and the Spine Center of Hospital Sírio-Lebanese (SP) and; Roberto bleier Son, president of ABQ (Brazilian Chiropractic Association).