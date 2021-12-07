Understand the fight between Xand Avião and Solange Almeida that lasted 3 years

During Farofa da Gkay, the hostess and the comedian Rafael Cunha provided a reconciliation between Xand Avião and Solange Almeida, after three years of a fight that even involved the courts. The relationship between the two has been shaken since 2019, when the singer filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against her former group partner.

In 2017, when he left Aviões do Forró, Solange and Xand were already in a trembling friendship. The singer announced in 2016 that she would leave the band after Carnival the following year. Many promises were made for everything to end peacefully, including a tour, but she has previously said that she was only given two months notice of her departure date.

WhatsApp Image 2021-12-07 at 12.07.22 Xand and Solange on stage during Farofa WhatsApp Image 2021-12-07 at 12.07.24 The two made up thanks to Rafael Cunha WhatsApp Image 2021-12-07 at 12.07.23 The two sang some of the hits from Aviões do Forró WhatsApp Image 2021-12-07 at 12.07.23 (1) The hostess, Gkay, was very moved by the meeting 0

Despite having remained silent for some time, in 2019 she filed a lawsuit against Xand Avião claiming a debt of R$ 5 million by copyright of Aviões do Forró and explained everything to the public. She believed that she would receive a payment for the 14 years she worked as a singer and member of the group, but the lawsuit never went to trial.

As determined by the Court, the case would have to be judged by the Arbitration and Mediation Center of the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce (CAM-CCBC), as stated in the contract that generated all the fight, signed in 2010. In other words, the action was extinct. In addition, Solange would still have to pay 10% of the amount she was asking for, that is, R$ 500 thousand, for procedural costs.

Since then, the two still haven’t reconciled, but nothing like last Monday’s party hostess (December 7th) to bring them back together. Gkay and comedian Rafael Cunha took advantage of the fact that Xand was performing at Farofa and called Solange to the stage. They hugged and sang several hits from Airplanes, leaving those present on the verge of tears, including the birthday girl. Netizens also did not hide the emotion, but it was the singer who surprised everyone, with posts in Stories and a post on Twitter, saying: “A picture means a lot!! The words can be clichés but they are true… between two people there can be a comma but never a period!”.

