Understand the Secret Budget and Rosa Weber’s New Decision – Politics

The decision of the minister Pink Weber which released the payment of amendments by the general rapporteur of the Budget this year it will still have to be analyzed by the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court, which has no deadline to occur. The process needs to be guided by the President of the Court, Luiz Fux.

Although the plenary has to confirm (or not) the decision, the resumption of payment of the rapporteur’s amendments must be immediate. Rosa Weber also highlighted that the decision, issued in an injunction last month, to expand the “publicization” of the distribution of resources remains valid.

The rapporteur’s amendments are the key part of the secret budget, a scheme revealed by state in May and named for the lack of transparency in the distribution of funds to parliamentarians by the Bolsonaro government.

Specialists in public accounts indicate that the mechanism makes it difficult to control resources by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and by society, and, as demonstrated by the state, has been used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to maintain a loyal base of support in Congress and thus prevent any impeachment requests against him from advancing. The scheme also assists the government in approving guidelines that are of interest to it, such as the PEC for court orders.

To this end, the president and Congress have multiplied the funds that congressmen are entitled to send to their electoral strongholds, creating a kind of parallel budget that makes it difficult to control public money.

The agreements to direct the money are not public, and the distribution of values ​​is not equitable among congressmen, but they meet electoral criteria — whoever supports the government wins.

Billions of reais have already been paid through amendments by the rapporteur and the value, next year, when elections are scheduled, exceeds R$ 16 billion.

A good part of the transfers was destined to the purchase of tractors and agricultural equipment by the parliamentarians to “gift” city halls that concentrate their electoral bases — hence the name “tractoraço”, as the case was also known.

The scheme tramples on budget laws. The distribution of resources from the Ministry of Regional Development, the main vector used by the government to make the mechanism viable, should be determined by the minister responsible for the Ministry, Rogério Marinho. Instead, the president “passed the pen” so that the parliamentarians themselves decide the destination of the funds.

The government also increased the area of ​​operation of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys Development Company (Codevasf), a state-owned company controlled by the Centrão, which is going to apply the secret budget resources as indicated by the parliamentarians.

In the order, the minister also extended by 90 days the period for the Congress, the Presidency of the Republic and the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Economy to adopt the necessary measures to give “wide publicity” to the nominations made by parliamentarians via the rapporteur’s amendment. In late November, deputies and senators approved a draft resolution, presented by the House and Senate summits, hiding the names of those who benefited from the payment of rapporteur amendments in 2020 and 2021 and giving a small level of transparency, questioned even by congressional technicians, only for future funding.

Despite Rosa’s guidance, the Joint Budget Committee rejected on Monday, 6, proposals that would give more transparency to the criteria used to distribute billions of reais to a select group of parliamentarians. One of the rejected suggestions limited the rapporteur’s amendments to correcting errors and omissions in the budget proposal, as provided for in the Constitution. This means that the rapporteur could only change the Budget if there were any insufficient resources in the Executive’s proposal, as in the case of pensions and social benefits, and not to boost potentially electoral works.

