Understand what is at stake in today’s Copom meeting

At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this year, which starts today (7), the Central Bank (BC) will decide whether or not to readjust the Brazilian basic interest rate, the Selic. The decision, which is closely monitored by the market, may affect the handbag, O exchange and the projections of economic growth for years to come.

The analysts heard by forbes indicate that the monetary authority should raise the Selic by at least 150 basis points. They differ, however, on the impacts of that decision.

In the view of Lucas Cintra, Specialist at Valor Investimentos, the scenario going forward is somewhat predictable and includes other interest rate increases by the Central Bank, which seeks to contain the rise in inflation. He bets on a rise of 150 percentage points for the Selic.

“The Copom minutes of the last meeting already project how the BC’s behavior will be next year and at the beginning of 2023; the idea is that the increases will continue. It’s still a little uncertain how far, [a Selic] it can reach 11%, which is more or less where the Central Bank believes it will end up. So, after analyzing the economy at the moment, the expectation is to close 2021 close to 9%”, says Cintra.

In his view, the meeting’s initiatives alone will not be able to hold back the rise in inflation, which is directly related to the supply and demand shock seen around the world, the rise in commodity prices and the devaluation of the real.

“The increase in interest rates in Brazil does not influence the rise of commodities and production capacity, so monetary policy will not be able to remedy everything that is impacting inflation,” he says. “On the other hand, [o reajuste] helps in the question of demand. The explanation is simple: with higher interest rates, money in the country becomes more expensive, which makes people spend less and, consequently, decrease the demand for products.”

Even though the increase in the Selic rate cannot attack all the causes of inflation, Jansen Costa, founding partner of Factorial Investimentos, recalls that this is the only instrument that the Copom has to try to contain the rise in prices, which is the main concern of the agency. In this sense, economic growth will not be the focus of today’s debate, according to him.

On the other hand, what will be said by the Copom authorities will have a direct impact on the decisions that the economic team will have to take to avoid a recession or a process of reduced growth in 2022.

Eduardo Levy, investment director at Kilima Asset, already sees 2022 as a lost year. “We are in a scenario that involves the international macroeconomics and an extremely troubled political situation, which forms the perfect storm”, he says. For him, the chances of inflation going down until the end of next year are low.

Eduardo Cavalheiro, manager of Rio Verde Investimentos, warns of the risk of excesses in the Selic readjustment. According to him, this is the great fear of the market: a very large increase that depresses the economy as a whole.

The country’s debt should also be on economists’ radar after the meeting, as it tracks interest rates and also harms economic growth. For Lucas Cintra, from Valor, the Central Bank is not very concerned about indebtedness. Already Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, considers this to be a complicated issue and one that requires attention.

“For every one percentage point that interest rises, the cost of debt, which is already bad, rises with it. So, if the fiscal risk increases, the Brazil cost will follow, making the Stock Exchange less attractive and hindering growth”, he says.

Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos, also warns of the impact of the Copom decision on the fiscal scenario.

“The feeling now is a continuity of attention to supply and demand, in addition to greater concern with the fiscal side. Expectations got a lot worse, the financing conditions in the market too, and the BC knows that all this reflects in a greater perception of fiscal risk”, evaluated the economist.

A certainty shared by analysts consulted by Forbes is that, despite the increase in interest rates, there is still a lot to be done in areas that are outside the scope of Copom’s operations.