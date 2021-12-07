Unimed National Center reaches two million lives in 2021 | SEGS

Central Nacional Unimed started the month of December with a total of two million customers in its portfolio. This number represents a growth of 13% compared to the previous year. The cooperative has implemented several measures to boost the number of beneficiaries. Among them, projects dedicated to the patient journey adopting the best cooperative practices with the customer as the focal point, in addition to optimizing the portfolio and sales, in a joint work between the national entities of the Unimed System and strengthening the relationship with partner brokers.

Over the past eight months, the cooperative’s board of directors has sought a closer role in negotiations with customers, with directors directly involved, which made the process more agile, added to the wide performance of the commercial area with partners, through training and campaigns. sales. The alignment between Unimed System’s institutions and cooperatives also favored the sharing of the best initiatives and conveyed greater credibility to the market.

“We have gained prominence due to our strength and mainly due to the capillarity of the Unimed System, which covers around 84% of the national territory. During this time that we have been at the head of CNU, one of our priorities has been to expand the SME portfolio in the areas of action of the cooperative and focus on the profitability of national corporate contracts. With all these initiatives, we have achieved an increasingly solid performance in the supplementary health market”, assesses the president of Central Nacional Unimed, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra.

With even more integrated and efficient partnerships with Unimed partners, the cooperative has adopted growth strategies in the market of large and medium-sized corporations. At the PME, it surpassed the mark of 100 thousand new lives, reaching a total of more than 220 thousand beneficiaries. For 2022, Central Nacional Unimed expects to continue the progression of its portfolio throughout Brazil, with extensive work to manage it in a healthy and sustainable manner.

About Central Nacional Unimed

Central Nacional Unimed is the national operator of business health plans of the Unimed brand and the sixth largest in the country in terms of number of beneficiaries. It is part of the Unimed System, made up of 345 medical cooperatives present in 84% of the national territory, which share the values ​​of cooperativism and the work to value doctors and medicine. Its portfolio comprises 2 million customers of large national and multinational corporations, in addition to SME products and regional focus in Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Luziânia, São Luís, Brasília and São Paulo. In addition to operating health plans in these locations, it is also responsible for complementing the portfolio of the unique partners, in line with the macro-commercial policies defined for the Unimed System. With the purpose of facilitating intercooperation, establishing joint actions with Unimed do Brasil, Unimed Participações, Unimed Insurance and Unimed Foundation, it aims to strengthen the systemic governance and institutional presence of the brand, generate work and income for its members, and take care of customers with excellence Unimed customers. Central Nacional Unimed is also considered one of the best companies to work for (Guide 150 Best Companies to Work), to start a career (Guide Best Companies to Start a Career) and the best company providing health services in 2020 ( “Best and Biggest” ranking).