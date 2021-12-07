US Announces Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in China | World

You U.S announced this Monday (06) that they will promote a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics , in China, scheduled to take place in February next year.

“The Biden government will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing due to the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” said the White House spokeswoman , Jen Psaki.

Faced with the possibility of a boycott, China had earlier stated that it would regard the measure as a “direct political provocation” and that it would adopt “firm countermeasures” in response to US diplomatic action.

The boycott does not affect American athletes, who will compete in competitions normally and will have support from the US government, according to Psaki. Nonetheless, the White House movement may influence allies such as Australia and the Netherlands to follow suit.

In threatening to respond to the boycott, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not comment on what steps Beijing could take against the US. “This is a serious offense to 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said.

The US move could complicate diplomatic efforts following the liaison between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to improve bilateral relations. In the conversation, they agreed that Americans and Chinese must find a way to prevent competition between countries from turning into conflict.

In 1980, the White House held a total boycott of the Moscow Olympics in protest against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan a year earlier. More than 60 countries aligned with American foreign policy joined the movement at the time.