US Billionaire Buying Stolen Antique Art Must Return 180 Objects | World

American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, one of the world’s leading antique art collectors, returned 180 objects that have, together, an estimated value of US$ 70 million (approximately R$ 400 million), according to a statement on Monday. fair (6) of the Public Ministry of Manhattan, in the United States. He is prohibited from acquiring other pieces of ancient art.
Steinhardt’s fortune is linked to hedge funds, a type of fund that invests in operations considered to be riskier. Steinhardt, 81, is from New York, and he makes contributions to New York University and various philanthropic entities connected with the region’s Jewish community.
There is a gallery named after him in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and a space named after him in the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, a district of New York.
An old edition of the Torah that belongs to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, donated by Michael Steinhardt — Photo: Reproduction/Metmuseum.org
The Public Ministry and Steinhardt signed an agreement after four years of investigations.
It turned out that the pieces were stolen from 11 different countries, and that there were 12 antique trafficking networks. The parts will be delivered to the following countries:
- Bulgaria,
- Egypt,
- Greece,
- Iraq,
- Israel,
- Italy,
- Jordan,
- Lebanon,
- Syria,
- Turkey.
The objects appeared on the art market even without the necessary documentation, according to the promoters.
“For decades, Michael Steinhardt has demonstrated a voracious appetite for stolen artifacts, unconcerned about the legality of his acquisitions, whether the pieces he bought and sold were legitimate, or about the cultural damage he caused around the world,” the prosecutor said. Cyrus Vance Jr.
