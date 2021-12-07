US confirm diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games

× Photo: Global Times

The United States confirmed this Monday (6) that they will not send an official diplomatic delegation — that is, they will not send political representatives — to the Winter Olympics in China. You American athletes are allowed to compete in the event, which starts in February 2022.

In the ad, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, mentioned cases of human rights violations involving the Asian country.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games due to genocide and crimes against humanity by the People’s Republic of China ongoing in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights abuses. Athletes from Team Usa (Team USA) will have our full support. We will be 100% rooting for them from our house. We are not going to contribute to the fanfare of the Games”, said at a press conference.

Last month, Joe Biden had already informed that the measure was being analyzed. Earlier, before the confirmation of the boycott, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zhao Lijian, threatened retaliation and stated that the decision could “affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas.”

