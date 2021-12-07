US confirms diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games; American athletes will compete | World

The US will not send an official diplomatic delegation — so it won’t. political representatives or important personalities — to the Winter Olympics in China early next year, announced the White House on Monday (6), citing China’s human rights record.
O Diplomatic boycott means that, despite not having sent this delegation of representatives, US athletes will still compete in the games, which start in Beijing in February, according to ABC News.
The Chinese government condemned President Joe Biden’s decision, saying the Olympics should not be “a stage for political concerts” and warning of “resolute countermeasures”.
The Biden government has said it would not send top US government officials because of mass detention camps and China’s forced sterilization campaign against Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in the country’s western province, policies the US government considers genocide and crimes against humanity.
Biden has come under increasing pressure to take action against the Beijing Games because of China’s increasingly authoritarian domestic policies and aggressive Beijing actions across the region. The decision not to send a delegation it is milder, however, than an absolute boycott of the games, as US athletes will participate.
US First Lady Jill Biden applauds the parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan — Photo: Leon Neal/Reuters
“Team USA athletes have our full support. We will be 100% in their support, cheering from home,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, but the government did not think “it was the right step to penalize the athletes who are training, preparing for this moment.”
Sending important officials or public figures to the Olympics is a long tradition. First Lady Jill Biden led the delegation to the Summer Olympics in Japan this year.
The Biden government has said it is consulting US allies about the boycott, but so far no other country has announced a similar diplomatic boycott. Psaki said the US informed allies of the decision before announcing it. Australia, Canada, the UK and others are also considering boycotts.
Beijing has repeatedly criticized any boycott, which it considers an affront to the “Olympic spirit”. China denies any breach of its human rights record.
“US politicians continue to promote diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics. They are completely delusional, arrogant and politically manipulative,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.