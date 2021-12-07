US confirms diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games | winter Olympics

The Joe Biden administration confirmed on Monday that it will not send representatives to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The diplomatic boycott of the United States had been under consideration for months and gained momentum in the last week, despite threats of retaliation from the Chinese government. The decision, however, does not affect the participation of American athletes in the event.

Press secretary Jen Psaki’s statement was harsh and condemned the Chinese government’s stance.

– The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the genocide and crimes against humanity by the People’s Republic of China taking place in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights abuses. Athletes from Team Usa (Team USA) will have our full support. We will be 100% rooting for them from our house. We will not contribute to the fanfare of the Games – said Psaki.

The proposal has been considered for months after allegations of detention in forced labor camps of citizens of the Uighur ethnic minority, who are Muslim, in China. Last month, Joe Biden’s government confirmed for the first time that some action was being considered.

Earlier, before confirming the boycott, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian threatened retaliation, saying the decision could “affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the US in important areas” .