US court closes investigation into death of Emmett Till without indictment – International

O US Department of Justice reported on Monday, 6, that it is closing the investigation into the lynching of Emmett Till, the black teenager from Chicago who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in 1955 after witnesses said he whistled to a white woman in the Mississippi. The case was reopened in 2017.

The announcement came after the head of the department’s civil rights division and other officials met with several of Till’s relatives. Family members were disappointed that there was still no responsibility for the murder and no charges against Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman accused of lying about whether Till touched her.

“Today is a day we will never forget,” said Till’s cousin, Wheeler Parker Jr., during a press conference in Chicago. “For 66 years we have been in pain. … I have suffered tremendously.”

The murder fueled the civil rights movement of the black US population after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket, and the magazine jet publish photos of his brutalized body.

Emmett Till’s trial resumed

The Justice Department reopened the investigation after a 2017 book cited Donham lying when he claimed 14-year-old Till grabbed her, whistled and sexually harassed her while she was working in a store in the small community of Money. Relatives have publicly denied that Donham, who is in his 80s, made such statements.

Donham told the FBI that he never dropped his charges and that there is “insufficient evidence to prove he lied to the FBI,” the Justice Department said.

Authorities also pointed out that the historian Timothy B. Tyson, the author of The Blood of Emmett Till, 2017, was unable to produce any recording or transcript in which the woman allegedly admitted to having lied about her encounter with the teenager.

“By closing this matter without prosecution, the government does not take the position that the state court testimony the woman gave in 1955 was true or accurate,” the Justice Department statement said. “Considerable doubts remain about the credibility of his version of events, which is contradicted by others who were with Till at the time, including the account of a living witness.” Tyson did not comment on the case.

Thelma Wright Edwards, one of Till’s cousins, said she was heartbroken, but not surprised that no new accusations were made. “I don’t have hate in my heart, but I was hoping we could get an apology, but that didn’t happen,” he lamented. “Nothing has been resolved. The case is closed and we have to continue from here.”

The murder of Emmett Till

Till’s body was removed days after his death from the Tallahatchie River, where he was dumped after being shot. two white men, roy bryant and his half brother JW Milam, were tried on murder charges about a month later, but an all-white Mississippi jury acquitted them. They then confessed to the crime in a paid interview with Look magazine. Bryant was married to Donham in 1955.

In 2004, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the case. At the time, the agency said that the deadline for the investigation had already expired for any potential federal crimes, but the FBI worked with state investigators to determine whether the state charges could be redone. Emmett Till’s body was even exhumed.

In 2006, the FBI began an initiative to reopen closed cases and investigate racially motivated murders that had taken place decades earlier. A federal law named Till allows for a review of murders that went unsolved or ended without convictions.

In February 2007, a Mississippi grand jury refused to indict anyone involved, and the Department of Justice announced that it was closing the case. Bryant and Milam have not been brought to trial again and are now dead. Donham lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

THE Emmett Till Unresolved Civil Rights Crimes Act requires the Department of Justice to report annually to Congress. No report was made in 2020, but a report submitted in June of this year indicated that the department was still investigating Till’s kidnapping and murder.

The FBI investigation included a conversation with Parker, who previously told the AP in an interview that he heard his cousin whistle to a woman in a store in Money, but that the teenager did nothing to justify his death. AP, REUTERS and AFP