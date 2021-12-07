US deputy criticized for photo of Christmas at gunpoint days after school massacre

Abhishek Pratap

Congressman Thomas Massie and his family carry a collection of weapons

Credit, @REPTHOMASMASSIE

Photo caption,

Thomas Massie’s photo was posted on Twitter a few days after a Michigan school shooting left four students dead.

A US congressman faced a barrage of criticism after he posted a Christmas photo of his family posing with military-style rifles just days after a deadly shooting at a school across the country.

Kentucky Republican Parliamentarian Thomas Massie tweeted the photo with the caption: “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa Claus, please bring ammo.”

The post was condemned by a number of families affected by firearm violence, as well as figures from both sides of politics.

He was approached for comment on the case, but requests were not responded to.

