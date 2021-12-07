US promotes diplomatic boycott of China and will not send representatives to Winter Games – International

WASHINGTON – The President Joe Biden or other members of the government of U.S will not go to Winter Olympic games from 2022 on Beijing in February 2022, in diplomatic retaliation for the China. The announcement was made this Monday afternoon, 6, by the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.

The move, according to the announcement, is a diplomatic boycott to put pressure on China over human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The decision does not affect the American athletes, who will be able to compete in the games, but it determines that there will not be the presence of the official United States delegation, a breach of tradition on the part of the country.

“The Biden government will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games due to ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” Psaki said.

“Athletes on the US team have our full support. We will be 100% with them while we cheer at home. We won’t be contributing to the gaming fanfare. ”

Internal pressures for boycott

The US government has come under pressure from both parties and human rights advocates for months to boycott the games over Beijing’s repressive policies against activists in Hong Kong and Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. In March, the government declared China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims genocide.

Many critics of the Chinese government pointed to the diplomatic boycott as an alternative that would not harm American athletes. Some congressmen, however, advocated a complete boycott of the games.

Calls for a boycott only intensified after the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai, who accused a top Chinese Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

The announcement came weeks after President Biden said the administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games, a break with tradition of using a delegation to show support for American athletes and the country that hosts the Olympics.

The decision contrasts with that of 1980, when President Jimmy Carter ruled that both US officials and athletes should stay out of the Moscow Summer Games in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

The US government cannot unilaterally bar athletes from the Olympics or declare a boycott. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, an independent non-profit organization, has exclusive authority to make the final decision.

China calls decision arrogant

Even before the announcement, when Biden had only warned that it was considering retaliation, China responded. “I want to emphasize that the Winter Olympics are not a stage for political posture and manipulation,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

“American politicians continue to promote a ‘diplomatic boycott’, even without being invited to the Games. This thinking and sheer arrogance is aimed at political manipulation.”

On Tuesday, 7th, China warned that the diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games could harm bilateral dialogue and cooperation in important areas.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the US “plot” of trying to stop the Olympics was doomed to failure, leading to a loss of “moral authority and credibility”. China was opposed to the boycott and would take “resolute countermeasures,” Zhao said.

Government leaders and other officials are usually invited to attend the Summer and Winter Games at the organizers’ request. They usually sit in private sections, away from others present. On some occasions, delegations include presidents or heads of state, but countries often send ambassadors, presidential family members, and other elected leaders.

The Tokyo Olympics were closed to spectators, but diplomatic representatives and senior officials were allowed into the venue. The small US contingent was led by Jill Biden, the first lady; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations; and Raymond Greene, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Tokyo.

President Donald Trump stayed home during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, but sent a delegation that included Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump.

Several US presidents also participated in the Summer and Winter Olympics. President Barack Obama traveled to the 2012 Games in London and President George W. Bush attended the 2006 Games in Turin./ WASHINGTON POST, NEW YORK TIMES AND REUTERS