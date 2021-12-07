US registers more than 100,000 cases of Covid a day, highest level in two months

The United States returned to recording an average of more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day after two months. The last time this happened was in early October.

That mark is passed right after the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of Americans travel.

The seven-day moving average of new cases as of Saturday was 121,437, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The number of deaths from Covid-19 is also on the rise, with an average of 1,651 deaths from the virus every day as of Saturday, also according to JHU. This is also the highest rate of daily deaths in a month.

The vast majority of new cases in the US remain the Delta variant, but US health officials had detected the new coronavirus variant, Ômicron, in at least 16 states as of Saturday.

The first case was found in California on Wednesday, and over the weekend the variant was identified in 15 other states: Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York , Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

The Ômicron variant has alarmed authorities because early analysis shows it may be more contagious than the original strain, and the significant number of mutations it carries poses a potential risk of reducing some of the effectiveness that current vaccines provide. Scientists are working to determine the severity and transmissibility of the Ômicron — but that could take weeks, officials say.

Still, the US is better equipped to deal with the new strain than at the start of the pandemic, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said on Thursday.

“We’re in a very different place now than we were a year ago because we’ve learned so much more. We have vaccines available. We have a lot more tests available, and what we have to do to get through this winter is make sure we’re doubling our vaccination strategy,” Murthy told CNN.

The surgeon general emphasized that while there is much to learn about the new variant, mitigation efforts, including masks and hand hygiene combined with physical distance, remain effective in providing some protection.

Just under 60% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, and nearly 23% received the booster dose, according to the most recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

