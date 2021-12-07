US to increase troops in Eastern Europe if Russia attacks Ukraine, agency says

Sources narrated articulations involving two European countries and the North American nation; Biden is expected to talk to Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming weeks

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS Biden government articulates talks with Russia and Ukraine to address the border situation



You U.S They will “respond in the affirmative” to their Eastern European allies if they request a greater military presence in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, said on Monday, 6, a senior White House official told the news agency AFP. “There would be a greater demand from our allies” in Eastern Europe to increase the presence of “troops, capabilities and exercises” in the face of any intervention by the Russian army and, in this case, the “United States would respond in the affirmative”, detailed the source. However, the senior official made it clear that, at this time, Washington ruled out a direct military response in the event of an attack on Ukraine. “The United States does not want to be in a position where the direct use of American forces is at the heart of our thinking,” he emphasized. Washington intends to focus on “a combination” of “support for the Ukrainian Army”, “strong economic sanctions” and “substantial increase in support and capabilities with NATO allies” in the event of conflict in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with the Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, “in the days following” his contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, informed the senior White House official, who also pointed out that the secretary of state of USA, Antony Blinken, would have a conversation with Zelensky this Monday. Biden will also meet on Monday “with key allies from Europe to coordinate the message” that will be sent by videoconference to Putin, and to show that he faces this conversation “in unity with allies and in strong transnational solidarity”. The Kremlin, in turn, added that it did not expect “advances” during the virtual meeting with the American side. The conversation between Biden and Putin – who met in Geneva, Switzerland, in June and then held a telephone conversation in early July – is expected to revolve mainly around Ukraine. Kiev and its allies accuse Russia of having concentrated troops and armored vehicles on its western border with the intention of attacking Ukraine. Moscow, on the other hand, denies such accusations.

*With information from AFP