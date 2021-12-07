US ‘to pay the price’ for boycott of Winter Games says China – News

China criticized this Tuesday (7) the US “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing-2022 Olympic Winter Games in the name of human rights and asserted that Washington “will pay the price”.

The United States will send its athletes, but no diplomatic representatives will go to the 2022 Olympic Games because of human rights violations by China, especially in the Muslim-majority region of Xinjiang (northwest), announced last Monday (6) the White House, ignoring Chinese warnings.

Chinese diplomacy spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the US government of violating the principle of political neutrality in sport.

“The US attempt to interfere in the Beijing Winter Olympics due to ideological prejudice, based on lies and rumours, only exposes its sinister intentions,” Zhao said.

“The United States will pay the price for its wrongful actions,” he said. “Stay tuned,” he replied when asked about China’s reprisals, before calling Western accusations about the situation in Xinjiang a “lie of the century” again.

In Washington, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki explained on Monday the decision of the government of President Joe Biden.

“If it were present, the US diplomatic representation would treat these Games as if nothing had happened, despite the flagrant human rights violations and China’s atrocities in Xinjiang. And we simply cannot do that,” he said.

“Team USA athletes have our full support. We will be giving them 100% support as we root for them from here,” added Jen Psaki.

“Less virus”

With the boycott, no representative of the US government will attend the Olympic or Paralympic Games, but the country’s athletes will compete in both competitions.

“Frankly, the Chinese are relieved to hear the news, because the fewer American employees present, the less viruses,” tweeted Chinese state-run Global Times.

With China’s restrictions on foreign entry due to the fight against Covid-19, few world leaders are expected to travel to Beijing, with the exception of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who accepted an invitation from Chinese colleague Xi Jinping.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomed the fact that Washington’s “political” decision did not bar the participation of American athletes.

“The presence of government officials and diplomats is a purely political decision of each government, which the IOC, in its political neutrality, fully respects,” a spokesman for the Olympic organization told AFP.

The US State Department said diplomatic officials will be present in Beijing “to ensure the safety of our athletes, coaches and individuals associated with the US Olympic team.”

This represents “a different issue from official diplomatic representation,” according to department spokesman Ned Price.

For several months, the US government has been looking for the best way to position itself regarding the Winter Games, a popular event that will be organized from February 4 to 20, 2022 by a country that the US accuses of carrying out a “genocide” against the Xinjiang Uighur Muslims.

Several human rights organizations accuse Beijing of having interned at least one million Muslims in Xinjiang in “re-education camps”.

Chinese authorities systematically denounce the “interference” of Westerners who condemn this situation, calling them “vocational training centers” to support employment and combat religious extremism.

Former head of US diplomacy under the Donald Trump administration, Mike Pompeo, called for a total boycott of the Games.

“The Communist Party of China doesn’t give a damn about a diplomatic boycott, because in the end they’re going to welcome athletes from all over the world,” he said on Twitter.