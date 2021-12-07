USDA informs sale of 130,000 t of soybeans to China, but BR still leads…

This Monday (6), the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported a sale of 130 thousand tons of soybeans to China. The volume is all from the 2021/22 harvest. The Asian nation continues to spread its demand between Brazil and the United States, seeking to complete what it needs in the coming months to be well supplied.

“China continues to cover demand for December and January in the US, however, already at a weaker pace when compared to the month of November. China is already well covered for the next three months”, explain market analysts at Agrinvest Commodities.

Last week, the USDA was already announcing soybean sales of 122,000 tons and, in the previous week, of 552 thousand, with 164 thousand to China and the rest to undisclosed destinations.

Chinese purchases in the US, according to market experts, have been slower due to some aligned factors, such as the delays caused after the passage of hurricane Ida off the coast of Mississippi, which caused serious damage to logistical facilities, as well as greater competitiveness of the Brazilian product compared to the American one.

For 2020/21 soy, in addition to times when it was cheaper, the oilseed also proved to be more profitable given its higher oil and protein contents, yielding more at the time of crushing. For 2021/22 soybeans, in addition to this feature, there is also the fact that the new offer arrives earlier this season given the planting taking place in record time, which makes Brazil more competitive even earlier.

“Soy exports had a bad start this year. Crush margins were low and demand was not good in the period. And there was the impact of Hurricane Ida. And some markets were even pressured by Brazilian soybeans,” said the analyst of COFCO Futures, Baij Jie, in an interview with Reuters International.

Soybeans shipped in January had been offered in the Gulf of Mexico at around US$500.00 per ton, plus a freight cost of US$78 to US$80/t, while in Brazil the value had an average of US$520 .00 per ton with US$ 60 freight.

And not just the US, soy purchases by China are shown to be happening at a more timid pace this year compared to the previous one. “It’s been a bit disappointing from the US point of view. Brazil takes a little more out of our window each year. Our window is closing,” an American exporter told Reuters.

In November and December, soy volumes arriving in China are expected to be mostly from the United States. However, the expectation is that from January to March, shipments from Brazil will grow significantly to more than six million tons. If this volume were confirmed, the total would be four times greater than the total for the same period last year.