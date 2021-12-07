‘Valdemar did it right with me’, says deputy of the PL in a recording made by the PF; see the video

BRASÍLIA — A video recorded by the Federal Police (PF) in the office of Deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL-MA), caught with a cash box, shows the congressman telling that Valdemar fulfilled an agreement and gave R$ 9 million during the municipal elections of 2020. “Valdemar”, according to investigators, would be Valdemar Costa Neto, president of PL, the party that recently hosted President Jair Bolsonaro.

read: Bolsonaro says he cannot guarantee there is no corruption throughout the federal government

The recording made by means of a hidden camera is part of a controlled action by the Federal Police, authorized by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to find out whether Maranhãozinho diverted funds from the parliamentary amendment. In one of the footage, taken on October 27, 2020, an unidentified person questioned the parliamentarian:

— But the campaign is ready, right…

Maranhãozinho then replied:

— Valdemar did it right with me (…) Yes, he gave me 9 million.

Maranhãozinho was already a federal deputy and did not run for any office that year. President of the PL directory in Maranhão, the congressman supported dozens of mayors of his party in the state.

read: PEC of the second instance prison must be voted on by a special commission

When contacted, the deputy did not explain the origin of the R$ 9 million that he would have received from “Valdemar” nor denied the reference to the president of the PL. In a note sent by his defense, the congressman said that “the videos were criminally leaked, and in this case, excerpts were plucked to distort the truth of the facts” and stated that they were “made available to investigative bodies”.

Valdemar Costa Neto, on the other hand, claimed that the funds were allocated to Maranhãozinho, because he commands the party in Maranhão and is responsible for distributing the funds from the electoral fund to the state’s mayors. The president of PL sent to the report a spreadsheet that lists the party’s transfers to the campaigns of candidates in Maranhão in 2020. The document points out transfers totaling R$ 13.5 million from the party fund. However, according to the file, only R$4.9 million had been transferred until October 27, 2020, when Maranhãozinho was caught by the PF saying that he had received R$9 million from the head of the legend.



Recorded by the Federal Police, Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL-MA) is suspected of diverting funds from parliamentary amendments.

In another recording, made on October 21, Maranhãozinho participates in a meeting where he is asked by an advisor about how to solve a marketing issue in an electoral campaign. The deputy then replied:

“I have…I have…in kind, now I have two hundred. Then, I can make it possible to see if I can get it. Because you can’t use a note, then you have to pay for it — said the congressman in the recording.

read: Michelle Bolsonaro reacts to comments about her commemoration of Mendonça’s approval

The PF emphasizes that this excerpt of the video brings together “evidence” that this was not the first delivery of values ​​in kind made by Maranhãozinho. A recording revealed by GLOBO shows the congressman handing over a box of money that, according to him, would have R$ 250,000.

Sought to comment on the recordings, the deputy’s office alleged, in a note, that the images portray “business activity in livestock with the purchase and sale of cattle and equipment” and that the congressman is the target of “political persecution”.

‘The box has dried’

In the video recorded by the PF on October 27, 2020, Maranhãozinho and his ally also talk about how they organize campaign finances. At a certain point, the deputy warns his interlocutor not to spend the money on “nonsense”. Upon hearing the congressman’s advice, the unidentified person said that he kept the money in a box in his father’s room, but the funds “dried up”.

— I arrived at the house to find 480 thousand (intelligible). It was in my father’s room in a box. He takes it all the time. When it was yesterday, it was yesterday… I said dad, I came here to get it. He said, my son, the box has dried up here…” he said, laughing.



Recording was made by the PF in Josimar Maranhãozinho’s office.

the scheme

According to the Federal Police, the money diversion scheme would have started in April 2020, when the deputy allocated R$ 15 million in parliamentary amendments destined to the health area for several municipalities in Maranhão. Some of the benefited municipalities contracted, even with no need to bid, companies that, according to the investigators, have links with Maraonhãozinho.

Podcasts

To the point Behind the scenes of “Gunmen”, the story of Rio’s hired killers



Lauro and Gabeira The emergence of the Ômicron variant and its impact in Brazil



Malu is ON Renata Abreu: Candidates for the 3rd way will have to be detached and support Moro



CBN Panorama Government discusses measures against Ômicron; monastery of St. Benedict under the intervention of the Vatican; 6th day of the Kiss nightclub jury





Reports by the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities), an anti-money laundering agency, identified “voluminous withdrawals” from the accounts of firms linked to the deputy. One of them is Medshop, which received R$3.9 million through health funds in five municipalities. After these transfers, between June and August 2020, 13 cash withdrawals were made from the company’s accounts in the total amount of R$3.1 million.

From these financial transactions, the PF decided to follow in the footsteps of the people responsible for making withdrawals in the names of the companies. During surveillance, the police discovered that the suspects were leaving the bank and heading to an office in Maraonhãozinho, where investigators recorded, with judicial authorization, the deputy handing over a cash box.

In view of the evidence gathered during the investigation, the PF even asked for the congressman’s arrest, pointing out that he failed to comply with one of the precautionary measures that prevented him from maintaining contact with other investigated. But Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, denied the request arguing that the Constitution allows the arrest of parliamentarians only in cases of flagrante delicto of a non-bailable crime.