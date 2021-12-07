VALORANT Champions 2021: “We went from heaven to hell”, comments mwzera

The controversy surrounding the Live Keyd in the VALORANT Champions 2021 should be highlighted, he says mwzera. The player said that there is frustration due to the change in the result, but that “there is not much to do”.

“We definitely feel some of this frustration, but let’s let it go. There’s no reason to dwell on it. The decision was made, there’s not much to do, and it’s all right. We are going to the next championship”, said mwzera at a press conference.

The Brazilians started the campaign at the World Cup with a victory over Acend, but were punished and must face the Europeans again, who entered the match with an advantage. Keyd was defeated in the new confrontation and fell to the knockout bracket.

Against X10 Crit, another defeat for Keyd, which resulted in elimination. mwzera does not see the controversy as the reason that led to the defeat.

“For sure, everything that happened was worn out, but that wasn’t the reason for the defeat today. The X10 folks came in more connected, got into the game better, and that’s why we lost. We entered a little disconnected on the first map, they entered better. We got into the same energy, but it didn’t work, it didn’t fit. It turns out, this is normal in FPS”.

With Keyd’s victory, the Brazilian scene was encouraged by the performance of the representatives at the World Cup. However, with the turnaround, the feeling was shaken, but mwzera believes that Brazil managed to show a good level of play and trusts Team Vikings.

“After everything we’ve managed to do with Acend, it gets frustrated. I believe that now Brazil has shown that it is a good region despite not having made it to the playoffs yet, although we still have chances with Vikings and I’m sure they will make it through. I’m rooting for them a lot”.

VALORANT Champions 2021 was the first international mwzera tournament in the modality. Gamelanders player mwzera was loaned to Keyd for the competition. Towards 2022, he still doesn’t know what the future will be like.

“I still don’t really know what to think because I still have a contract with Gamelanders, so I didn’t stop to think about it. Just next year”, he concluded.

