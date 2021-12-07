VALORANT Champions 2021: “Worst championship experience I’ve ever had”, says murizzz

The VALORANT Champions 2021 was the worst championship experience that murizzz already had. The player vented on social media after the defeat that caused the elimination of Live Keyd of the World Cup.

Gg, worst championship experience I’ve ever had in my life Continue after advertising — VK murizzz (@murizzzzz) December 6, 2021

During the World Cup, Keyd experienced a great controversy. The Brazilian team debuted with victory after defeating Acend, but was punished for using a prohibited bug. Riot Games punished Keyd and passed the victory to the European team.

Later, Riot took back the punishment and decided to redo the final map of the confrontation between Keyd and Acend. In the reunion, Acend entered with a 7-point advantage and won the map by 13×10 and, thus, won the series.

With the defeat, the Brazilians fell to the knockout match of group A. murizzz and company lost to X10 Crit by 2-0 and were eliminated from the tournament.

Another Brazilian representative, FURIA has also said goodbye to VALORANT Champions 2021. Only Team Vikings is still alive in the competition. Sacy’s team will face Team Secret next Tuesday (7) at 2 pm to see who advances to the playoffs and who is eliminated.