Vasco announces the departure of Cano, who declares to the crowd: “I hope to see you soon” | Vasco

Vasco announced, this Monday afternoon, the departure of Cano. In an official statement, the club informed that the negotiation to extend the striker’s contract, which ends on December 31, was concluded by mutual agreement between the parties.

+ Vasco signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

The farewell made Cano declare himself to the crowd. In a letter, the Argentine did not hide his emotion (read the full below):

– It’s time to say “goodbye”. It’s not an easy situation for me, because from the first moment I set foot in Rio de Janeiro, you welcomed me and made me feel like I was coming home. I will be forever grateful! I hope to see them again soon.

1 of 3 Cano was Vasco’s top scorer in 2020 and 2021 — Photo: André Durão Cano was Vasco’s top scorer in 2020 and 2021 — Photo: André Durão

In São Januário since 2020, Cano played in 101 games and gave four assists and scored 43 goals. This number made him become the greatest foreign scorer of the club in the 21st century – considering all of Vasco’s history, the Argentine appears in second place among foreigners. He became a reference to the fan also for his performance outside the field, promoting social campaigns and against prejudice. The most emblematic was on June 27, against Brusque, when, when celebrating a goal, he raised the banner of the LGBTQIA+ movement (Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transsexuals, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and +.)

Review Cano’s goal and celebration against Brusque

+ Zeca is another one to leave Vasco: “I’m sure I did my best”

Negotiations between businessman José Constanzo, representative of Cano, and Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, have intensified in recent days. However, it was never easy. A debt of R$3.5 million between Vasco and the athlete made the agreement difficult.

2 of 3 Farewell art by Cano do Vasco — Photo: Publicity/Vasco Farewell art by Cano do Vasco — Photo: Publicity/Vasco

Cano was champion of Taça Rio 2021 and was in the campaigns of relegation to Serie B in 2020 and in the failure of not returning to Serie A in 2021. Besides him, Vasco has already announced the departures of Ernando, Léo Jabá, Andrey, Walber, Michel, Zeca and Romulo. Coach Zé Ricardo was hired.

The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that negotiations with the athlete Germán Cano for a contractual extension were ended this Monday (06/12), in mutual agreement between the parties. The Argentine, therefore, will not have his bond renewed and will leave the Club at the end of the contract, thus not appearing in the squad for the 2022 season.

Germán Cano arrived in Brazil in January 2020 and did not take long to fall in favor of the Vasco fans. His first contact with the fan was still at the airport, after stepping on Rio de Janeiro. This relationship only strengthened in the following months, making the Argentine enter the select hall of Cruzmaltinos idols.

Those who think, however, are wrong that the story of Germán Cano was written only with goals and good performances. The shirt 14 shone on and off the four lines, promoting social campaigns and literally raising the flag against prejudice, bringing the whole world closer to the most beautiful history of football.

That alone would be enough for his name to be remembered forever in São Januário, but Germán Cano wanted more and got it. There were 101 matches, four assists and 43 goals scored by Gigante da Colina over two years, a number that made him become the greatest foreign scorer of the club in the 21st century. Considering all of Vasco’s history, the Argentine appears in second place among the foreigners. In addition, Germán Cano has always exercised positive leadership through his impeccable example of professionalism on and off the field.

Grateful for the services rendered, for all the dedication, respect and commitment, we wish Germán Cano every success in the wake of his career, with the certainty that this is not a final farewell, but a goodbye.

San Januario will always be your home, thank you Germán!

Cano’s farewell letter

Dear Vasco family,

The time has come to say “goodbye” to you and to this great institution called Vasco da Gama. It’s not an easy situation for me, because from the first moment I set foot in Rio de Janeiro, you welcomed me and made me feel like I was coming home.

I would like to leave some thanks, starting with the fans, who gave me their unconditional affection. To all of this great and historic institution, presidents, employees and doctors, who worked tirelessly side by side with the technical committee, during all the days I was here.

I must refer to my teammates. We didn’t reach our main objective, we were very far from it, but we worked tirelessly to reach it. I want to say that I’m very sorry that we weren’t able to put Vasco da Gama back in its proper place.