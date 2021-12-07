Vehicle production in the country drops 13.5% in November and reaches its worst level since the 2015 crisis

The national automobile industry continues to be affected by the global shortage of semiconductors, one of the most direct impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in the sector.

Even with a slight improvement of 6.5% in sales compared to October, the results for November were much lower than expected for the penultimate month of the year, traditionally heated.

173 thousand vehicles were licensed, a drop of 23.1% compared to the same month in 2020, which represents the worst November in the last 16 years, according to data from Anfavea (National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers).

Despite the return to activities of most factories, the pace of continuous production is hampered. In November, 206,000 units were produced, 15.1% more than in October, but 13.5% less than in November 2020, setting the worst result for the month since the 2015 crisis.

Exports also did not bring relief last month, with only 28,000 units shipped, a drop in

6% compared to the previous month and 36.3% over November last year.

“We have a lot of incomplete vehicles in the factory yards, waiting for electronic components. We hope that they can be completed this month, easing the queues a little this turn of the year”, said Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea.

The cargo transport vehicle market has been obtaining results far superior to those of passenger models. In the year, trucks grew 46.3%, pickup trucks 28.4% and vans 27.8%, when compared to volumes in the first 11 months of 2020.

On the other hand, automobiles retreated 1.3%; vans grew 1.6% and buses rose only 0.7%.

