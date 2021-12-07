Vehicle stock is enough for 18 days of sale, reveals Anfavea

posted on 12/06/2021 12:19 PM / updated on 12/06/2021 12:20 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB)

The increase in production allowed an improvement in inventories in the vehicle industry, which closed last month with 103,800 units in the yards of assemblers and dealerships, a volume sufficient for 18 days of sale. At the end of October, stocks of 93,500 vehicles covered 16 days.

During the presentation of the data, Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea, the association that represents the sector, said that, despite the difficulties related to the lack of components and logistical bottlenecks, the automakers managed to complete vehicles that were parked in the yards.

“It was a good month,” commented the executive, speaking of the production of 206,000 vehicles last month, the highest this year.

Moraes added that part of the increase in production reinforced inventories, but this is a temporary situation. Given the tightness in supply, “probably” the vehicles have already been released to dealerships and customers, noted the executive.