Verstappen and Hamilton have to worry about new penalties in F1

Max Verstappen, is with multiple penalty points on his super F1 driver’s license, and could even suffer a race suspension after suffering two separate penalties in Saudi Arabia, while Lewis Hamilton is a single reprimand away from a grid penalty.

Verstappen received a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining the advantage while battling Hamilton during the race in Jeddah. He also received a super license penalty point for this infraction.

Afterwards, Verstappen was again penalized for having caused a collision with Hamilton during his attempt to cede the lead to his rival.

The penalty this time was 10 seconds, but even with a total of 15 seconds of penalty, the Dutchman did not lose second place in the race, but he also received two more penalty points in the super license. This brings your 12-month cumulative total to seven points.

Verstappen received two points at Monza for crashing into Hamilton, and two at Losail for ignoring yellow flags during qualifying.

This means that the first two of Verstappen’s seven penalty points will not be erased from their license until next September, with 17 more events to take place by that date. If he has ten points, he will receive a suspension from one race.

Hamilton is down two points for his collision with Verstappen at Silverstone.

The Mercedes driver, however, has to be on the lookout after receiving his second reprimand of the season. Hamilton was reprimanded, and Mercedes was fined, after Briton hindered Nikita Mazepin from Haas during free practice in Jeddah.

Hamilton’s first reprimand came during practice in Mexico when he failed to follow the race director’s notes as he returned to the track at the first corner.

According to Formula 1 regulations, if a driver receives three reprimands during a season, two of which are imposed for a driving infraction, then he will lose ten grid positions.

This means that in the event that Hamilton is reprimanded for a driving-related infraction in either free practice or qualifying in Abu Dhabi, he will receive a grid penalty.

Reprimands are deleted from a driver’s record for each new season, but super license penalty points remain active throughout a continuous 12-month phase.