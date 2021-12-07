Verstappen “will do anything” to win title in Abu Dhabi, warns father

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton draw for title shot in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Sam Bloxham/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

Faced with the greatest pressure he has ever suffered in his career, Max Verstappen arrives at the weekend of the decisive stage of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Championship, in Abu Dhabi, on a low after seeing rival Lewis Hamilton win three consecutive GPs — São Paulo, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — and reaching the title decision tied on points with the Dutchman, with 369.5 goals each. With a win advantage over Lewis, Max will be champion, for example, if the two retire on Sunday at Yas Marina. So, what will the Red Bull driver’s attitude be?

Jos Verstappen, father of the Dutchman, was asked by the British Daily Mail about a possible accident between the two drivers next Sunday. The former Benetton driver does not believe in such a controversial outcome for the championship. “I don’t think that will happen,” he said.

On the other hand, Verstappen senior warns: his son will fight with all his might to win his first world title. “Max absolutely wants to win. He definitely goes up. And he will do anything to win, for sure. It will be exciting”, he predicted.

The ex-pilot also talked about the relationship, or non-relationship, that he has with Hamilton. And there were plenty of criticisms from the Dutchman to the seven-time world champion.

“I never talk to Lewis. And he doesn’t need to talk to me. I’m nothing to him. I respect him as a pilot, but otherwise… nothing!” he fired. “Max and Lewis only talk on the podium, very little. When I see Max with other riders, I think they get along really well. But with Lewis, nothing. Lewis is in his own world,” said Jos.

“I was in Formula 1. Compared to Max, I haven’t been anywhere, but I talk to some drivers, and they’re all very friendly, or just say hello, whatever. We are on the plane, together, many times, always the same group of pilots, and we have a lot of fun. But there are ‘some’ pilots who don’t look at your face, who look at the ground,” said Max’s father.

While acknowledging Hamilton’s ability, Jos reiterated that the respect she feels for the owner of the #44 car is only on the track.

“Lewis is his way, which you can’t say is wrong, he wins many times. He had his teammates, but he’s in the right environment. He made the right decision to move to Mercedes and has long had the fastest car. He’s good, that’s for sure. I respect him as a pilot. But otherwise…”, concluded Jos Verstappen.

Next weekend will mark the end of the 2021 season and will define the great champion of this incredible year. The Abu Dhabi GP takes place between December 10th and 12th at the Yas Marina circuit. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

