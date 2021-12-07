Via (VIIA3) approves buyback program of up to 18 million shares

SAO PAULO – Via (VIIA3), owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio, approved the opening of a new buyback program for up to 18 million shares of its issue, corresponding to up to 1.126% of the total shares issued by retailers. The program will last for 18 months.

The program’s objective is to acquire shares in the company to face the long-term incentive programs and retention of the company’s main executives.

The shares of VIIA3 registered an accumulated drop of 65.28% in the year until the close of last Monday (6), in a scenario of sharp fall in the shares of companies with exposure to e-commerce. Via’s share registered the second biggest drop in the Ibovespa in the period.

In mid-November, the company’s assets fell sharply after the third-quarter result. Even with progress in some segments, such as the marketplace (3P), the net effect of R$810 million due to labor claims overshadowed the company’s numbers. The day after the balance sheet, the shares fell 12.5%.

The more negative view also occurs in a more challenging scenario for the economy, amidst an environment of high interest rates which, in addition to reducing consumption, by making credit more expensive, also raises companies’ financing costs.

CSN also approves buyback program

It is worth mentioning that CSN (CSNA3) also informed that its board of directors approved a share buyback program valid until the middle of next year, according to a relevant fact to the market.

The program involves the repurchase of up to 30 million common shares of the company, a volume equivalent to 4.6% of the outstanding shares.

