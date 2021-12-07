Viagra holds promise against Alzheimer’s, research shows

posted on 12/07/2021 06:00



Elderly woman with Alzheimer’s in nursing home in France: 35.6 million people live with the disease worldwide – (credit: Sebastien Bozon/AFP)

In the 1990s, it revolutionized the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Later, the blue pill was also found to be effective in reducing pulmonary hypertension. Now, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, USA, say that sildenafil — a substance in Viagra and Ravatio — is a promising candidate for the prevention and management of Alzheimer’s disease. In a study published in the journal Nature Aging, scientists reported a 69% reduction in neurodegenerative disease in users of these drugs. However, the association was made using a computational model and, before there is confirmation of the indication, it is necessary to carry out several clinical studies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 35.6 million people live with Alzheimer’s disease, characterized by the progressive loss of cognitive functions. This number could triple by 2050. In Brazil, a survey by the Federal University of Pelotas, in Rio Grande do Sul, estimated the number of patients at 1 million, a scenario that will be four times greater in three decades, according to experts.

The Cleveland team, led by Feixiong Cheng of the Institute of Medicine Genomics, first integrated genetic and biological data so that an algorithm could determine which of the more than 1,600 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for various diseases could also fight Alzheimer’s. The idea was to take advantage of preexisting remedies, which means saving years, or decades, in the study of a drug.

The computational study focused on drugs that act on two proteins already widely known to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease: amyloid and tau, located in the brain. The result pointed to sildenafil, says Cheng. “This substance, which has been shown to significantly improve cognition and memory in preclinical models, has proven to be the best drug candidate,” he said in a press release.

Database

With this information, the team turned to a database of more than 7 million North American patients, users and non-users of sildenafil. “Remarkably, we found that the use of sildenafil reduced the likelihood of Alzheimer’s in individuals with coronary artery disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes, all of which are comorbidities significantly associated with disease risk, as well as in those without (these conditions),” he added Cheng

Substance users were 69% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease after six years of follow-up. Compared to other drugs being tested for neurodegenerative disease, Viagra/Ravatio fared better than losartan (55% risk reduction), metformin (63%), diltiazem (65%) and glimepiride (64% ).

Using a large gene mapping network, the researchers integrated genetic data and other biological information to see which of more than 1,600 drugs would have an effect.

To test the statistical findings in the laboratory, scientists developed a brain cell model derived from the stem cells of an Alzheimer’s patient. In this material, they found that sildenafil stimulates the growth of brain tissue, while decreasing the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, providing some insight into the possible role of the drug.

“As our findings only establish an association between sildenafil use and reduced incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, we are now planning a mechanistic trial and a phase II randomized clinical trial to test causality and confirm the clinical benefits of sildenafil for patients with Alzheimer’s,” Cheng said. “We also anticipate that our approach will be applied to other neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, to speed up the drug discovery process.”

While she found the study interesting “from a scientific point of view”, Tara Spires-Jones, associate director of the Center for Scientific Discovery on the Brain at the University of Edinburgh, is not convinced that Viagra could prevent or treat Alzheimer’s. “The study looks at data from a large number of people, but there are several important limitations to consider. The data provided by insurance companies is not very detailed and does not include information about other important risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, such as genes. and education level. Women are at higher risk for Alzheimer’s than men and, as this drug, sildenafil is more commonly used for erectile dysfunction, there were fewer women taking the drug in this study, and the effect in women taking the medication was not as strong,” he points out.

Spires-Jones recalls that the authors themselves point out, in the study, that this type of data search alone cannot determine whether the drug actually prevents and treats the disease. “There are other possible explanations for the statistical findings; for example, we know that brain changes begin decades before dementia symptoms and it’s possible that these early Alzheimer’s changes reduce sexual desire — so people wouldn’t ask for a prescription for erectile dysfunction “, believe. “More work will be needed to find out whether this drug can actually reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” he says.

Recognizing the limitations, Ivan Koychev, senior clinical researcher at Oxford University, considers the work promising. “This is exciting research, as it points to a specific drug that could offer a new approach to treating the disease. It also underscores the value of exploring whether available drugs can be useful in changing the course of Alzheimer’s disease,” says the expert. . “This ‘reuse’ approach can reduce the drug discovery period by years and reduce the risk of failure, as we already know how safe these drugs are in humans,” concludes Koychev.