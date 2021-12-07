viagra is a candidate for preventing Alzheimer’s disease

Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, appeared as a candidate drug to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. The evidence was found by a group of American scientists who performed computer simulations to investigate interactions between proteins related to the disease.

The study was done by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio (USA), and was published today in the journal Nature Aging. However, scientists emphasize that the information should be used with caution, as the research still does not represent the result of a clinical trial with direct application of the drug in volunteer patients.

“The association between the use of sildenafil and the decrease in the incidence of AD [doença de Alzheimer] it does not establish causality, which will require a randomized clinical trial”, the researchers clarify.

This is because computers were used to simulate the interaction between proteins based on their molecular structure, in more than 350,000 tests of this type. Afterwards, 1,600 compounds already used to treat other diseases were tested to observe their potential to interfere in the biological reactions that lead to Alzheimer’s, and sildenafil, the active compound in Viagra, showed great potential.

To test this hypothesis, data from health plans in the United States were collected. During the research, scientists found that the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease was 69% lower among patients who used Viagra for erectile dysfunction. The period of use of the drug by these people, observed and recovered by researchers, was 6 years.

“Based on retrospective case-control drug epidemiological analyzes of insurance claims data for 7.23 million individuals, we found that sildenafil use was significantly associated with a 69% reduced risk of AD [doença de Alzheimer]”, says the study.

In addition, the researchers explained that the research was also carried out with a focus on age, sex, race and preexisting comorbidities. The consumption of four other drugs was also considered, including diltiazem, losartan, glimepiride and metformin. Even with all the cuts, according to the researchers, Viagra continued to show potential for preventing Alzheimer’s.