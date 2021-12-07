Viagra May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s, New Research Says

An analysis by researchers of a database of more than 7 million patients linked the use of Viagra, a drug used against erectile dysfunction and pulmonary hypertension, to a 69% reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s.

The studies conducted by the Cleveland Clinic’s Institute of Genomic Medicine, USA, used computational methodology to screen and validate drugs approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the US health agency, as potential therapies for Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is one of many efforts we support to find existing drugs or safe compounds available for other conditions that would be good candidates for clinical trials against Alzheimer’s disease,” says Jean Yuan, program director for Translational Bioinformatics and Drug Development the National Institute on Aging (NIA), a government agency that has funded the program.

Led by Ph.D Feixiong Cheng, the Cleveland Clinic Institute of Genomic Medicine Research team used a gene mapping network and integrated genetic and other biological data to determine which of the more than 1,600 FDA-approved drugs could serve as a treatment effective for Alzheimer’s disease.

Sildenafil, another name for Viagra, was successful. “Sildenafil, which has been shown to significantly improve cognition and memory in preclinical models, has proven to be the best drug candidate,” said Cheng.

After six years of follow-up, researchers found that users of sildenafil were 69% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who did not use the drug.

The analysis included patients who used drugs that were already in a clinical trial to fight Alzheimer’s, such as losartan or metformin, or that were not yet reported as relevant to the disease, such as diltiazem and glimepiride.

Sildenafil had a 55% reduced risk of developing the disease compared to losartan and 63% compared to metformin.

Among the other drugs hitherto unrelated to the treatment of Alzheimer’s, sildenafil had a 65% risk reduction compared to diltiazem and 64% to glimepiride.

“Remarkably, we found that the use of sildenafil reduced the likelihood of Alzheimer’s in individuals with coronary artery disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes, all of which are comorbidities significantly associated with disease risk, as well as in those without,” added the research leader. .

Studies should enter a mechanical trial phase and a phase two randomized clinical trial to test the drug’s causality and reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

The team of researchers also indicates the possibility that the drug also offers solutions for other neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).