Victor Igoh announces end of engagement with Sthe Matos on Instagram – Zoeira

Victor Igoh, former partner of Sthe Matos, featured in the reality show “A Fazenda 13”, reported on Instagram the end of his engagement with the digital influencer. On the program, the woman from Bahia appeared exchanging affections with Dynho Alves.

MC Mirella, Dynho’s wife, has also announced that she has filed for divorce with the dancer, due to her closeness with the influencer.

“Taking into account what I want for my life, also my values ​​and, mainly, my mental and emotional health, I say that, today, 12/06/2021, my engagement with Sthefane Matos came to an end”, posted Victor Igoh.

Subtitle: Victor Igoh press release on social network Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

In a statement, the businessman said he was going to wait for the program to end, or Sthe Matos to be eliminated, so they could meet and talk. “Since her entry into reality, I’ve watched tirelessly the scenes contradictory to everything I believed existed between us as a couple and as a family. However, I’ve always been more reserved about the subject, waiting for her return so we can talk, and she clarify for me everything that was seen”.

Victor Igoh says he made the decision to terminate after seeing a video of Sthe talking to Aline Mineiro. “After seeing new videos yesterday, in which my own partner assumes, through codes in a chat with her colleague in confinement, some physical acts with the said ‘friend/brother’, and another video, even more intimate, that disregards in an exacerbated way the status she occupies out here and should occupy there, as a committed woman, I rethought everything”.

