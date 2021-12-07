Victor Igoh cancels engagement to Sthefane for attitudes in The Farm 13 · TV News

Victor Igoh announced this Monday night (6) the end of his engagement with Sthefane Matos, participant of A Fazenda 13. Since entering confinement, the influencer started to have a very intimate relationship with Dynho Alves. Outside the reality, viewers accuse the Bahian woman of betraying her partner. “It’s come to an end,” Sthe’s now ex-fiancé declared.

Through the Stories tool on Instagram, the businessman explained that he had no intention of ending his relationship with Sthefane at this time, but that, due to recent events, he opted for the most sensible decision.

“I would wait for the program to end or for Sthefane to leave to find her and at least try to understand the reason for this behavior that everyone is seeing. Since her entry into the reality show, I have watched, tireless times, the scenes contradictory to everything I do. he believed that he existed between us as a couple and as a family,” he began.

Victor’s decision was made after the girl suggested that he had petted Dynho in the pool. “I’ve always been reserved on the subject, waiting for her return so we can talk, and she will clarify everything for me. But, after seeing new videos yesterday, in which my own partner takes over, through codes in a chat with her colleague from confinement, I rethought everything”, vented the influencer.

In another excerpt, the ex-fiancé highlighted that he also wants to preserve himself psychologically, as he is constantly receiving messages about the behavior of the Bahian woman:

Taking into account what I want for my life, also my values ​​and, above all, my mental and emotional health, I say that, today, December 6, 2021, my engagement with Sthefane came to an end.

“It is worth noting that the amazing mother and the warrior girl that she is have no correlation with my frustration as a partner. They are two different things that we must respect and always consider,” he added.

Like Victor, MC Mirella, who was married to Dynho, also ended her relationship with the singer due to his involvement with Sthefane.

Check out the post:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#61 – Who got burned and who did well in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos