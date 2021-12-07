Victor Igor announces end of engagement with Bahia influencer Sthe Matos

Sthe Matos is single. Victor Igoh, ex-fiancé of Bahia, announced on his social networks the end of his relationship with the girl, who is confined to “A Fazenda 13”. The reason for the end is the ‘caress and affections’ that the influencer is exchanging with Dynho Alves.

Detail that Dynho also entered the married reality. MC Mirella, his ex-wife, also announced that he plans to file for divorce because of his closeness to Sthe.

“Taking into account what I want for my life, also my values ​​and, mainly, my mental and emotional health, I say that, today, 12/06/2021, my engagement with Sthefane Matos came to an end”, also wrote the Bahian Victor Igor.

In a statement, the businessman said that he was going to wait for the program to end, or Sthe Matos to be eliminated, so they could meet and talk: “At least, try to understand this behavior that everyone is seeing”, he said.

“Since her entry into reality, I’ve watched tirelessly the scenes contradictory to everything I believed existed between us as a couple and as a family. However, I’ve always been more reserved about the subject, waiting for her return so we can talk, and she will clarify for me everything that has been seen,” continued Igor.

The tattoo artist revealed that he made the decision after seeing a video of Sthe talking to Aline Mineiro.

“After seeing new videos yesterday, in which my own partner assumes, through codes in a chat with her colleague in confinement, some physical acts with the said ‘friend/brother’, and another video, even more intimate, that disregards in an exacerbated way the status she occupies out here and should occupy there, as a committed woman, I rethought everything”, announces, Victor Igor.

The conversation in question took place at dawn this Monday, after a party. Sthefane Matos and Aline Mineiro talked about their relationship in confinement, and Sthe, began to talk in codes about a situation that she lived with a pawn. The influencer hinted that she would be afraid the camera had recorded a moment when she was in the pool and would have rubbed a participant, who supposedly would be Dynho Alves.

Sthe commented: “I’m worried about ‘scinapi’. From the day of ‘scinapi'”, referring to the swimming pool. The ex-panicat was surprised: “Are you worried about this? But, it’s just that I didn’t understand much. You just…”, and made a sign, stretching her arm.

Still talking about codes, Aline asked: “Did you stroke the sheep?” and Stefane confirmed. The ex-panicat continued: “Okay. That’s all? But it bumped, it bumped. You can bump it.”

Victor ended the statement by exalting the great mother and the warrior girl that Sthe is: “It has no correlation with my frustration as a partner. They are two distinct things that we must respect and always consider,” he said.

“I apologize to the people who always rooted for our relationship and the union of our family. Our plans are just our plans. God does it His way. And His plan will always be the best for us”, concluded, Victor Igor.