VIDEO: Young people take corpse out of coffin and take friend for one last motorcycle ride | World

A group of young people took the body of a dead friend from the coffin to take him on a “last motorcycle ride” through the neighborhood. According to local media, the deceased’s relatives were marching to bury the corpse, when they were intercepted by the dead young man’s friends. They cried for their friend and took him out of the urn. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

The bizarre case took place in Portoviejo, Ecuador, last Monday (29) and was captured on video and posted on social media. Watch:

Erick Cedeño Méndez was 21 years old and was shot to death on his way to the funeral of another deceased friend. The youths mounted Erick’s corpse on a motorcycle and took him on a “ride” through the neighborhood, called El Fóron. Minutes later, the group returned the body to relatives.









As a police source said, “this is the first time this has happened” in the city. The authority described the fact as an “aberrant and unhealthy act”. Despite this, there were no detainees, as no one filed a complaint with the police for what happened.