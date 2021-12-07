volcano eruption leaves 34 dead and destruction on the island of Java

The balance of the destructive eruption of the Semeru volcano, east of the island of Java, rose today from 22 to 34 dead, announced the spokesman of the disaster management agency, Abdul Muhari.

“The updated balance sheet records 34 deaths and 17 people missing,” the spokesman said of Saturday’s eruption, which covered the region in ash and destroyed more than 10 locations. More than 3,500 residents were evacuated from the region.

Thousands of homes and buildings were affected, including 24 schools, according to provisional data from the Center for Humanitarian Assistance for Disaster Management (AHA Center) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Java’s highest mountain released a huge column of ash on Saturday and spewed rivers of lava that flooded nearby villages.

Streets were littered with ash and mud, which covered trucks and houses to the roof. Rescue teams work in difficult conditions to search for survivors and bodies amid rubble, mud and ash. Sniffer dogs and search equipment were sent to the area to help with the efforts.

The volcano maintains an intermittent activity, with several eruptions every day, but of lesser magnitude since the weekend.

Authorities urged residents not to go closer than five kilometers to the crater, as the air saturated with ash and dust is dangerous for vulnerable people.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has promised the government will help people who cannot return home because of the risk of an eruption.

“I hope that, when things calm down, we can recover the infrastructure and think about the possibility of removing houses from areas considered dangerous,” he said, before citing 2,000 homes.

The Semeru, at 3,676 meters, has erupted several times in recent decades, but few have been as destructive.

Indonesia is in the so-called Pacific Circle of Fire, where the meeting of tectonic plates causes a great deal of seismic activity. The Southeast Asian archipelago has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

