Vote and choose which was the best game of the year for PlayStation

Sony wants to count on the help of its community to choose the games that stood out in 2021

The end of 2021 is fast approaching and, with it, Sony wants to know which you consider the best games to hit PlayStation platforms during the year. For this, the company started a voting on the PlayStation Blog which runs until December 14th and lets you choose from which new character stood out the most up to which title used the control DualSense the best way possible.

The poll is now open and promises to encompass the best of games for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR released in the last 12 months. Knowing that some point may have been forgotten or missed by accident, the company left an option open in each category so that players themselves can add their favorite titles.

In all, the PlayStation Blog poll has 16 categories, which take into account rules such as the release date of a title — reason why Among Us is not considered for this year. The rules also make it clear that, although the categories focus on games released in 2021, some like “Best Multiplayer Experience” also consider games that had important new content, such as Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Expected games and re-releases

Sony also clarifies that, to facilitate the voting process, it has decided to restrict the category of “Most awaited game” to those whose arrival is expected in the year 2022. In addition, the vote for “Best Relaunch” only takes into account games that gained any graphical improvements or changes in the original quality of life.



In addition, the company states that, if a game has won a Platinum award in a 2020 category, it is not eligible to repeat the award in 2021 — but may claim to be the winner of another prize class. Voting is open until today. December 14 of this year, ending at 3:59 pm Brasília time.

This year, the main Game of the Year category was separated between titles that made it to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Among the competing titles are names like Lost Judgment, Character 5 Strikers, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but you can add the game of your choice if it is not on the extensive list offered by the company.

Source: PlayStation Blog