Waiting for a miracle: what Grêmio needs not to be relegated | Guild

Grêmio is literally waiting for a miracle not to be relegated to Série B do Brasileirão for the third time in its history. Juventude’s defeat by São Paulo on Monday night kept Tricolor alive until the last match, but will need three results to avoid descent.

The final round of the Brazilian Championship will be played next Thursday, with all games at the same time, at 21:30. The gremista thread of hope only exists because of the rival from the Serra Gaucho.

Juventude lost 3-1 to São Paulo last night. Cuiabá, another direct opponent, beat Fortaleza 1-0 at Arena Pantanal. Grêmio would be mathematically relegated if both teams scored.

Now, Dourado, who reached 46 points in the table, is no longer an opponent. In addition to the victory over Atlético-MG, the team from Porto Alegre will have to root for defeats by Juventude and Bahia.

Even so, the Tricolor will have to rely on a true miracle. Projections point to 97.5% of fall, according to the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), and 96%, according to the Infobola website, by professor Tristão Garcia.

Grêmio won’t fall if they beat Atlético-MG and Juventude and Bahia lose their games against Corinthians and Fortaleza, respectively.

Grêmio x Atlético-MG, at the Arena

Youth x Corinthians, at Alfredo Jaconi

Fortaleza x Bahia, in Castelão

Of the opponents, Galo is already the Brazilian champion and should save holders having the finals of the Copa do Brasil in the coming days. Fortaleza and Corinthians are already classified for the Libertadores 2022 and no longer compete in the Brasileirão.

In the scenario that would avoid the fall, Grêmio would reach 43 points, the same as Juventude and Bahia – which would not score. But the Tricolor would finish 15th because of the number of wins as the first tiebreaker.

Confidence behind the scenes

Before the Youth and Cuiabá games on Monday, Grêmio’s Board of Directors met from 14:00 to 18:30, debating and looking for mistakes in club policies in recent years.

No decision has been made, but there are plans for the 2022 season in case it stays or falls. Behind the scenes, the atmosphere was one of apprehension, but still with remnants of hope.

After the draw with Corinthians on Sunday, the vice-presidential soccer team Denis Abrahão stated that he still believed in Grêmio’s permanence. He also predicted that new things could happen in the Youth and Cuiabá games. Only one happened.

– I haven’t thrown in the towel yet. That taste no one will have. The Grêmio is very big. And don’t doubt immortality. A new fact may happen during these games tomorrow (Monday) – warned Abrahão.