We accelerated Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars in São Paulo

In times of climate change – and global warming -, a lot is said about eletric cars. Even in Brazil, which is among the emerging markets, there are already some options available to the public, with models for different tastes and budgets. And it is in this last aspect that Volkswagen bets its chips, after all, the goal is to popularize the category through the arrival of the hatch ID.3. However, as the market calls for SUVs, the ID.4 is also up its sleeve. And we direct this pair.

A few months ago Volkswagen announced that it would import units of both for testing. Driving them around São Paulo helps to rethink the car. It also shows that trams crawl slowly in Brazil. Even in the noble region of the richest city in the country – test-drive site -, we didn’t even find an electric car running on the streets. In other words, there is a long road until these cars are common on the streets here.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

And it is precisely with an eye on accelerating this process that the VW will take that step. But, before the official arrival – scheduled for the beginning of next year, in the case of ID.3 (ID.4 is for later) – it is necessary to understand some points, ranging from resellers and places for recharge to the requalification of labor. After all, will it be necessary to relearn everything in mechanics? or rather: electronics.

In both cars, the batteries are placed on the floor. The idea is to improve the use of the cabin and also help with stability, with a lower center of gravity. They are the ones that, in turn, power the engine, positioned on the rear axle in both the hatch and the SUV.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Specifications

In ID.3, the battery pack has 58 kWh. The total autonomy reaches 426 km (WLTP cycle), according to Volkswagen. In ID.4, the battery configuration is bigger. There are 77 kWh, a number that allows the SUV to run up to 522 km with a recharge.

Both ID.3 and ID.4 had not yet detailed the engine options available for Brazil. However, the two units we had access to have a rear engine (rear wheel drive, therefore) in a transverse position. Both are 150 kW. This equates to 204 hp. The torque is 31.6 mkgf – or 310 Nm.

Exchange does not exist. After all, an electric motor has a maximum torque from 1 rpm. To select the positions, a small lever glued to the instrument panel.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

It should be noted that the data of ID.3 and ID.4 are similar due to construction. At first, both are based on the MEB platform – aimed at the Volkswagen Group’s electric vehicles.

serial items

Regarding standard items, both the hatch and the SUV have a good list in the First Edition Max version. They have matrix headlights illuminated by LEDs, with automatic adjustments that adapt to light conditions, obstacles and reflections. The air conditioner has two zones (three in ID.4), wireless charger for smartphones and McPherson and Multilink front suspension in the rear.

But the icing on the cake of competitors of, respectively, Nissan Leaf and Volvo XC40 Recharge (nothing confirmed by VW, which is still studying the positioning) is entertainment. At the top of the panel, 10″ screen on ID.3 and 12″ on ID.4. The entertainment center of the electric duo in Full HD has excellent resolution and remote updating.

Plus internet connection, voice command and windshield augmented reality projector – it’s not just a head up display. It also has USB ports throughout the cabin, starting with a button (or just stepping on the accelerator pedal) and ambient lighting system. Finally, there are adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and other items that aid in driving.

Continues after the ad

Volkswagen/Disclosure

The test

It’s time to drive the cars, which draw attention for the lines, signed by the Brazilian Marco Pavone, Volkswagen’s world head of exterior design. The ID.3 has a short hood and a black rear to contrast with the rest of the body. On the ID.4, the raised hood and the high rear stand out.

The interior space is commendable on both models. Both have 2.77 meter wheelbases. Several components are also the same in the duo, from the sensitive materials to the touch, to the almost total absence of physical buttons and the instrument panel. The finish is impeccable.