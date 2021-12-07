“We already expect the worst scenario, which would be Bolsonaro and Lula”

Managers started to take advantage of discounted prices to rebuild positions in Brazilian assets as a way to benefit from a window of opportunity before the expected volatility that will come with the 2022 presidential elections.

The option is to buy the real against other emerging currencies due to the higher interest rates, as the Selic is expected to hit double digits early next year.

Despite the technical recession scenario, the majority assessment is that the central bank should keep its focus on fighting inflation, even more so now that the Federal Reserve it failed to treat the US price hike as temporary.

On the stock exchange, the strategy is one of “mining”, looking for names that are attractive enough to face the adverse macroeconomic environment and the migration to fixed income.

In the coming months, the main driver will be the prospect of viability of the so-called third way in the electoral race, after the entry of Sergio Moro, former judge of Car wash, in the dispute against Jair Bolsonaro and ex-president Lula.

“Depending on the feasibility of the third way, the basket that Brazil offers is quite attractive,” said Tatiana Pinheiro, chief economist at Panamby Capital.

“We are entering this election with a lot of prizes, a very high Selic and already waiting for the worst scenario, which would be Bolsonaro and squid”, said Gustavo Pessoa, founder and partner of Legacy Capital. “With a good risk premium priced, it’s time to have a more optimistic bet in Brazil.”

In the current scenario of a higher Selic rate, the Brazilian currency is back to the managers’ bets, after having accumulated a devaluation of more than 30% since the beginning of the current government. The preference is to buy the real against other emerging currencies, amidst the volatility that tends to continue with the 2022 elections.

“Our currency was raffled when the BC cut interest rates a lot and the real was the ugly duckling in the world. With the real interest going up, the real becomes more attractive”, said Pessoa, from Legacy. “We like the real against peers.”

The real already has a “very interesting carry”, but the exchange rate tends to be the escape valve in case of election volatility, said Cara. Therefore, he prefers to place bets on the exchange via the options market. “The environment is still not brigadeiro heaven.”

The majority expectation among managers is that the Copon will rise to Selic by 1.5 pp this week, to 9.25%, and will remain cautious with inflation.

The Fed “threw in the towel” by saying it no longer considers the rise in inflation as temporary and this will force other BCs, including Brazil, to be more cautious in monetary policy, said Pessoa, who forecasts a 12% Selic rate in the end of the cycle.

According to Tatiana Pinheiro, there are still many uncertainties about inflation and fiscal policy in 2022 and it is not time for the Copom to signal a slowdown in the pace. “The BC will have to offset the fiscal loosening,” he said, when predicting the 11% Selic rate in March.

The approval of the PEC of precatório represented the end of the “novela”, but left the barriers to public spending “very scratched”, which worsens the perception of neutral interest, evaluates Tatiana.

Cara, however, considers that the Copom may leave the door open and “not nail” a new increase of the same magnitude for the February meeting. “We are in the view that inflation here and abroad is having a peak and we can see numbers with stability or inflection down.”

In the opinion of investors, local assets will appreciate if the former Lava Jato judge confirms himself as an alternative capable of facing up to the polarization between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro.

For this, he would need to reach between 15% and 20% of voting intentions in the coming months, a scenario seen as likely by managers — he currently has 13.7%, according to an Atlas poll released in late November, behind Lula (42.8%) and Bolsonaro (31.5%).

“If Moro goes above 20% it will be clear that it will surpass Bolsonaro. Every time it goes up, the market gets better,” said Pessoa.

“With each growth it gives, the market will start to incorporate price into the increase in the probability of the third way”, agreed Cara.

For Tatiana Pinheiro, the market has no preference for a specific third-way name, but Moro is currently the character in evidence and, if it reaches around 20%, his performance will be monitored “with a magnifying glass”.

Legacy left its short position and is now bought on the stock exchange, but selectively. According to Pessoa, it is necessary to be very judicious to apply in a scenario of recession and rising interest rates.

The manager avoids, for example, the consumer sector, which is impacted by high inflation. And, to take advantage of the relevant discount brought by the electoral scenario, there are state-owned companies Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Bank of Brazil (BBAS3).

“It is a search for companies less susceptible to interest,” stated Tatiana Pinheiro.

EQI is also building a portfolio of discounted companies. “It’s a little ant job. We’re starting to put our foot down calmly, you can’t go with your chest open,” said Cara.

