We enter the secret room of Farofa da Gkay, see photos and details

Gkay’s guests had a surprise at the end of the show this Monday (6/12) at Farofa da Gkay, an event held by the actress and digital influencer to celebrate her birthday alongside several famous people. On this second night of the event, the Dark Room was released, a room attached to the place where the entire program of the garland is held, already considered a festival in Fortaleza. The theme of the secret room was 50 Shades of Grey, inspired by the very famous erotic movie. But detail: no one could enter with a cell phone. The column LeoDias entered the Dark Room and shows exclusive photos.

The annex at the Marina Park Hotel has about 600 square meters. At the site, mannequins in sensual garments and erotic objects were made available to anyone who wants to enter. Among the items, handcuffs, whips, feathers and more. In the center, a giant bed with a red sheet. See the photos below:

Every year, Gkay usually prepares a after special, but this time I wanted to dare and chose the after-party themed. The actress’ goal was to cause. And it looks like you got it!

This Monday there is a show by Zé Felipe, Wesley Safadão, Xand Avião, Matheus Fernandes and É o Tchan. Tuesday (7/12) is the last day of the event.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.